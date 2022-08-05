Every NBA Team's Biggest 'What-If?' in Franchise History

5 of 30

What if Michael Jordan never retired the first time? What if Derrick Rose never tore his ACL during the 2012 playoffs? What if we were all spared from The Three Alphas era? What if the organization had (mercifully) moved on from the Gar Forman and John Paxson front-office regime, unaffectionately known as GarPax, much sooner?

These were among the first flashbulb moments that went off inside my mindhole when brainstorming for the Chicago Bulls. But Morten Stig Jensen from TV 2 Play and The NBA Podcast disagreed:

"I’d like to go back to the 2017 NBA draft when the Bulls decided to trade Jimmy Butler after inexplicably pairing him with Rajon Rondo and an aging Dwyane Wade the season before, because every time you set up your star player to fail, you’ve *GOT* to do it, right, GarPax?

"In the trade, the Bulls—also inexplicably—forked over the 16th pick in the draft to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Given that the former Bulls front-office regime consisted of horrible negotiators, let's use our 'What If?' card on that and ask: 'What if the Bulls got the 2017 NBA draft right?'

"Assuming they wouldn’t have given up No. 16, the Bulls, who would have then acquired Kris Dunn, Zach LaVine and Minnesota's seventh overall pick for Butler, would have been armed with the seventh and 16th selections. Instead of going for Lauri Markkanen at No. 7, the organization could have gone all-in on Bam Adebayo, who would have given them a proper two-way big man, instead of the one-dimensional Markkanen, who provided nothing but frustration to the Bulls fanbase for four seasons.

"While the general public was surprised to see Adebayo's full game in the NBA compared to the limited version they saw at Kentucky, most NBA scouts had seen him during practices and knew there was more to him. Proper scouting from the side of the Bulls could have unearthed that.

"And with the 16th pick, the Bulls could have swung a trade with Denver, who dealt the 13th pick to Utah for Trey Lyles and the 24th selection. Relinquishing the 16th pick in that trade, as well as Denzel Valentine (who still had hope in 2017), would have been a far more attractive package and allowed the Bulls to pick Donovan Mitchell for themselves. If Denver wanted Bobby Portis or Nikola Mirotic instead, so be it.

"If you're keeping score at home, the 'What If?' Bulls now have a new core of LaVine, Adebayo and Mitchell."

Well, when you put it this way...

Jensen also noted the Bulls cash considerations'd their way out of No. 38 in this draft, a pick that could have technically been used on Dillon Brooks, Isaiah Hartenstein, Monte Morris or even Thomas Bryant. This is a complicated set of transactions that no team probably hits on in full. But it's a worthwhile vortex to journey down knowing the Bulls extracted plenty of championship equity from MJ and that pre-injury D-Rose always would've ran into the Big Three-era Heat.