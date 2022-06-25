Damian Lillard Posts Photoshop of Kevin Durant in Blazers Jersey Amid Trade Rumors

Meng Yongmin/Xinhua via Getty Images

Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard wants to team up with Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant in Portland after the two were teammates with Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics.

Lillard posted a photoshop of Durant in a Trail Blazers uniform to his Instagram story. Jusuf Nurkic also reposted the photo on Twitter, insisting that Durant could be the missing piece to the puzzle in Portland.

Durant's future in Brooklyn remains uncertain, and if he requests a trade, a number of teams will be interested in making a run for the two-time NBA champion.

Of course, it seems that Durant's future with the Nets hinges on what Kyrie Irving decides to do with his player option for the 2022-23 season. The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania recently reported Irving and the Nets were at an "impasse" in contract negotiations and that the veteran planned to explore leaving Brooklyn in free agency.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski then reported that some teams are "rooting for Irving to opt-out and walk away from the Nets" because they believe "it would give them a chance to cobble together trade packages to acquire Durant."

That said, it's hard to imagine the Trail Blazers being able to muster up a trade package to pair Durant with Lillard, but it's not impossible.