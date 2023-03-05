Mavs' Luka Dončić on Suns' Trash Talk: 'Don't Wait Until There's 3 Seconds Left'

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

During the closing seconds of the Dallas Mavericks' loss to the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, Luka Dončić and Devin Booker got into a brief dustup that resulted in double technical fouls.

After the game, Dončić explained his feelings on the confrontation, telling reporters: "It's a competitive game. It's all good. Next time, just don't wait until there's three seconds left to talk."

