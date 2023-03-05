X

    Mavs' Luka Dončić on Suns' Trash Talk: 'Don't Wait Until There's 3 Seconds Left'

    Doric SamMarch 5, 2023

    DALLAS, TX - MARCH 5: Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks goes to the basket as Terrence Ross #8 of the Phoenix Suns defends in the first half of the game at American Airlines Center on March 5, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)
    Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

    During the closing seconds of the Dallas Mavericks' loss to the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, Luka Dončić and Devin Booker got into a brief dustup that resulted in double technical fouls.

    After the game, Dončić explained his feelings on the confrontation, telling reporters: "It's a competitive game. It's all good. Next time, just don't wait until there's three seconds left to talk."

