UFC Legend Francis Ngannou Negotiating Contract with Deontay Wilder for Boxing Fights

Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou is ready to try his hand at a new discipline and dive straight into the deep end.

The 36-year-old told TMZ Sports he and his team are "looking into" a pair of boxing encounters with Deontay Wilder.

"He's ready for that," Ngannou said. "He's very excited about it. He wants it. So, we are looking into that. That's something I'm very excited about. We even discussed a potential one fight in Africa and one fight somewhere else. Why not even the two fights in Africa?"

Ngannou is certainly a knockout artist within the MMA realm. He's 17-3 as a pro, with 12 of his victories coming via knockout or TKO.

Opposing Wilder would present the 6'4" heavyweight with an entirely different challenge, though. Wilder is 43-2-1 with 42 knockouts, giving him a significant edge in experience.

"I can knock everybody out," Ngannou said to TMZ Sports. "I have to be clear about something. To hit that person you have to get a clear shot, which is more about technique and experience I don't have. So, I'm very aware of that aspect."

While he'd be a massive underdog boxing against Wilder, the event is guaranteed to be a major moneymaker for Ngannou if it comes to pass. For that reason alone, the opportunity may be too good to turn down.