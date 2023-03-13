Raiders' Updated Depth Chart, Salary Cap After Jimmy Garoppolo's $67.5M Contract

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders didn't wait long to find their replacement for Derek Carr.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Raiders agreed to a three-year, $67.5 million contract with Jimmy Garoppolo. The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback will get $34 million guaranteed.

Garoppolo is the first outside addition for Las Vegas this offseason, and with Josh Jacobs getting the franchise tag, the offense doesn't look a whole lot different heading into the 2023 campaign.

Las Vegas Raiders Offense

QB: Jimmy Garoppolo, Chase Garbers

RB: Josh Jacobs, Ameer Abdullah, Brandon Bolden

FB: Jakob Johnson*

WR: Davante Adams, Isaiah Zuber

WR: Mack Hollins*, Tyler Johnson, Chris Lacy

WR: Hunter Renfrow, Keelan Cole*, DJ Turner

TE: Darren Waller, Foster Moreau*, Jesper Horsted

LT: Kolton Miller, Justin Herron, Jackson Barton

LG: Dylan Parham, Netane Muti, Jordan Meredith

C: Andre James

RG: Alex Bars*, Hroniss Grasu*

RT: Brandon Parker, Jermaine Eluemunor*, Thayer Munford Jr.



*Impeding free agents

The annual breakdown of Garoppolo's deal is unclear.

The Raiders have $45.5 million in salary-cap space, so they could easily have spread the money equally over the three years. Shaving $22.5 million from his available money would still allow general manager Dave Ziegler to tinker with the roster.

You wouldn't expect Las Vegas to be done at the quarterback position already.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Jarrett Stidham agreed to a two-year, $10 million contract with the Denver Broncos. His departure leaves Chase Garbers as the backup to Garoppolo, which is less than ideal given Jimmy G's injury record.

The 31-year-old appeared in 40 out of a possible 65 games between 2018 and '21, when he was the Niners' unquestioned starter. The trend continued in 2022 after he replaced an injured Trey Lance. He missed San Francisco's final five regular-season contests and the playoffs due to a foot fracture.

The Raiders have to plan for a scenario in which Garoppolo misses some time in 2023, which means they can ill afford to have Garbers as his understudy. Garbers, who signed with the team as an undrafted free agent, didn't log a single appearance as a rookie.

Las Vegas needs to get somebody else with starting experience as an insurance policy.

The free-agent negotiating window just opened, and the Raiders have plenty of picks at their disposal in the 2023 NFL draft.

Even if Garoppolo is the biggest signing, it's safe to assume the front office isn't done addressing the offense.