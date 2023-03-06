Report: Josh Jacobs Gets $10.1M Raiders Franchise Tag After Leading NFL in Rushing

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

After leading the NFL in rushing yards in 2022, running back Josh Jacobs would have been one of the top free agents on the market this offseason, but the Las Vegas Raiders won't let him walk so easily.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Las Vegas used its franchise tag on Jacobs on Monday. Jacobs would make $10.1 million if he plays under the tag in 2023.

The 25-year-old was set to become a free agent after the team declined to pick up the fifth-year option on his rookie deal last offseason. The decision could end up haunting Las Vegas, though it looks like the speedster will stay put for now.

After the Raiders' gamble, Jacobs proved himself to be one of the best running backs in the league by recording career highs of 1,653 yards on 340 carries, the first time he topped 1,150 yards or 273 attempts in his four-year career.

The Alabama product also tied a career-best with 12 rushing touchdowns while adding a career-high 400 receiving yards on 53 catches.

Jacobs' highlight game came in a Week 12 overtime victory against the Seattle Seahawks. He carried the ball 33 times for 229 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winning 86-yard jaunt. He also tied star receiver Davante Adams with a team-high 74 receiving yards on six catches.

For his incredible output throughout the year, he earned first-team All-Pro honors for the first time and was named to his second Pro Bowl.

The 2019 No. 24 pick is a powerful runner who will continue to be the focal point of the Raiders offense as long as he is with the team.

Retaining Jacobs would help maintain some offensive stability after longtime quarterback Derek Carr was benched for the final two weeks of the season and then signed with the New Orleans Saints after being released by the Raiders in February.