The 2023 Best-Case Scenarios for Every MLB Team

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Every team in Major League Baseball will open the 2023 season with hopes that everything will go just right. Fat chance, right?

Right, but that doesn't mean we can't ponder the best-case scenarios for all 30 teams in the meantime.

We've spotlighted both a player-specific and a team-oriented scenario for each team. The former concerns potential breakouts, rebounds and trades. The latter concerns optimistic, yet generally realistic outcomes. Not everyone can win the World Series, after all.

We'll go one team at a time, proceeding in alphabetical order by city.

Note: All over/under win totals for 2023 are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.