Men's NCAA Tournament 2023: B/R Expert Predictions for First Round

With the First Four of the 2023 men's NCAA tournament complete, it's officially time to dive into the first-round matchups.

Thirty-two games over the course of about 36 hours. So many bracket implications. So many things to bet on. And so much to consider in advance of the two greatest days on the sports calendar.

I've spent most of my waking hours since the selection show poring over these matchups, searching for any and every spot where an underdog might have an advantage or where the predictive analytics/betting lines seem to be missing something significant.

For each of the 32 games, we'll briefly sum up what it would take for each team to win before also offering up a spot where you might consider placing a wager. (Lines from DraftKings and updated at 10 p.m. ET Wednesday, except for the TCU-Arizona State game added later.)

Lastly, our college basketball experts will each offer up their prediction on which team gets the win.