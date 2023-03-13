Report: Former Texas HC Chris Beard Expected to Be Named Ole Miss CBB HC

John Rivera/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Former Texas and Texas Tech head coach Chris Beard is reportedly set to be named Ole Miss' next men's basketball head coach.

Jeff Goodman of Stadium reported the move will be made in 24-48 hours.

Beard has been considered a favorite for the position since Ole Miss fired Kermit Davis on Feb. 24. The move came less than two weeks after prosecutors dropped a charge of assault on a member of a family or household by impeding breath circulation against Beard, who was fired by Texas in January after being accused of choking, biting and hitting his fiancee, Randi Trew, during a December argument.

Trew later denied accusing Beard of abuse and said she initiated a "physical struggle" between the two.

"I am pleased with the announcement that the charges against me have been dismissed," Beard said last month. "While I always had faith and confidence in the truth and this outcome, it has been extremely challenging to wait patiently and not publicly respond. I'm sorry and deeply remorseful to my family, friends, all my players and staff both most recent and past, and everyone at my alma mater The University of Texas."

Beard was in his second season at Texas. Before taking the job, he was the head coach at Texas Tech for five seasons. The Red Raiders reached the national championship game in 2019. Beard also coached Arkansas Little Rock for one season in 2015-16.

Ole Miss went 74-79 in Davis' five seasons. The Rebels have reached the NCAA tournament nine times in program history and have made it out of the first weekend just once.