Men's NCAA Bracket 2023: Who Got Screwed in the NCAA Bracket?

6 of 6

David Jensen/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

This might be too "in the weeds" for some readers, but Albany and Orlando were the two subregional sites that none of the top teams wanted this year, with the exception of Connecticut being more than happy to play in Albany. Once UConn dropped out of the mix for the top three seed lines, though, it was just about a guarantee that the four No. 4 seeds would end up in Albany and Orlando, which is what we got in the end.

And with Miami spending much of the season loitering in that No. 4/5 range, it seemed almost inevitable that the Hurricanes would end up getting to play the first two rounds about 200 miles from home. (Just like Duke seemed destined to be a No. 6 seed in Greensboro until it went and won the ACC tournament and moved up a seed line.)

The 'Canes did get a No. 5 seed, but the lowest one at No. 20 overall. And despite earning the No. 1 seed in the ACC tournament, Miami was unable to finish ahead of either Virginia (No. 16 overall) or Duke (No. 18 overall) on the seed list. As a result, those ACC teams took the Orlando pods before it was Miami's turn to "draft."

Here's where they got screwed, though.

Duke is perfectly equidistant between Albany and Orlando. Per the distance spreadsheet I use, we're talking 536 miles vs. 537 miles. So the committee easily could have sent Duke to Albany as the No. 5 seed in either the Midwest or West regions. Instead, it opted to give Duke the East region for a possible home-away-from-home trip to Madison Square Garden if it advances out of the first weekend.

That said, it's the only spot where the committee treated the ACC unfairly. Five bids for that league and three spots in the top 20 overall were quite generous.