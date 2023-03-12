DeAndre Hopkins Trade Rumors: Cardinals Want 'Hefty Compensation' for Star WR

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

While DeAndre Hopkins' value has dipped a bit over the last few years, the Arizona Cardinals aren't yet willing to deal the star wide receiver at a discount.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported the Cardinals "want hefty compensation" in any deal, which equates to "a premium Day 2 pick and more."

Hopkins is among the most decorated active pass-catchers in the NFL, but his trade market may not reflect that.

The three-time All-Pro has caught 106 passes for 1,289 yards and 11 touchdowns over 19 games since the start of the 2021 season. He battled hamstring injuries in 2021 before suffering a torn MCL. Then he was suspended for the first six games of 2022 and missed Arizona's final two contests because of more knee trouble.

Fowler wrote Hopkins "is highly motivated to reaffirm his spot among the best." Still, the Cardinals could encounter some difficulty in getting another team to meet their asking price.

Hopkins' recent injury history is a concern, and he'll be 31 when the 2023 campaign kicks off. No matter how much he's motivated, he could struggle to fend off the aging curve that has seen some notable receivers fall off rather quickly.

Julio Jones' production has steadily tailed off since he turned 30. The same applied to A.J. Green and Antonio Brown, though there were other factors with the latter.

In January, The MMQB's Albert Breer responded to a fan question about Hopkins' trade value and proceeded to list all of the issues at play. He referenced the 6'1" wideout's age and injuries as well as the $19.5 million and $14.9 million base salaries he has over the next two years.

"So add that up, and I think it's going to be hard for [general manager Monti Ossenfort] to get great value for Hopkins, maybe even to the point where keeping him is a better idea than dealing him," Breer wrote. He added that a Day 2 pick might be Arizona's most realistic return.