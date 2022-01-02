X

    Antonio Brown Strips Uniform, Leaves Field Waving to Fans While Bucs Losing to Jets

    Antonio Brown apparently clocked out a bit early Sunday.

    The Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver removed his jersey and shoulder pads in the third quarter against the New York Jets and ran toward the locker room:

    FOX Sports: NFL @NFLonFOX

    Antonio Brown ran off the field shirtless after showing some frustration on the sidelines.<a href="https://twitter.com/JenHale504?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JenHale504</a> <a href="https://t.co/Jet6ofnNm2">pic.twitter.com/Jet6ofnNm2</a>

    The scene was so surreal that MetLife Stadium security personnel first assumed he was a fan running onto the field.

    Dan Wetzel @DanWetzel

    On the Fox Broadcast, it was just reported that when Antonio Brown ran into the end zone shirtless, security initially thought he was a fan who jumped onto the field to make a scene. They were going to try to tackle him until they realized who he was. AB left on his own accord.

    Brown had three receptions for 26 yards on five targets prior to the bizarre incident. The Bucs went on to win 28-24 and improve to 12-4.

    Head coach Bruce Arians told reporters after the game the veteran pass-catcher "is no longer a Buc."

    xz - Tampa Bay Buccaneers @Buccaneers

    BA addresses the status of Antonio Brown: <a href="https://t.co/gC7D8Csin2">pic.twitter.com/gC7D8Csin2</a>

    When the team signed Brown last season, he was serving an eight-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. Arians told NBC Sports' Peter King at the time that the seven-time Pro Bowler would be jettisoned if he "screws up one time."

    Arians didn't exactly live up to his word when Tampa Bay welcomed Brown back from a three-game suspension for misrepresenting his COVID-19 vaccination status.

    "The history has changed since that statement," he told reporters of the decision. "A lot of things went on last year that I was very proud of him and I made a decision this was best for our football team."

    Sunday was the straw that broke the camel's back. At the time of his exit, Tampa Bay trailed the Jets 24-10 and obviously could've used him toward overcoming the deficit.

    With his Buccaneers run over, the offense will sorely miss his presence. The 33-year-old had 42 catches for 545 yards and four touchdowns in seven appearances. Brown might be out a significant chunk of money, too.

    Spotrac @spotrac

    Antonio Brown needed:<br><br>8 more catches to unlock a $333,333 bonus. <br><br>He also needed 55 receiving yards to unlock another $333,333 bonus. <br><br>He also needed just 1 receiving TD to unlock another $333,333 bonus. <br><br>This was a costly outburst.

    Tampa Bay will be heading into the postseason without both Brown and Chris Godwin, who suffered a season-ending torn ACL.

