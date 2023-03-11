Aaron Rodgers Rumors: Jets Open $13.1M in Cap, Re-Work Contracts amid Trade Buzz

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

The New York Jets appear to be gearing up to acquire Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

New York has restructured the contracts of guard Laken Tomlinson, cornerback D.J. Reed and tight end Tyler Conklin, freeing up $13.1 million in cap space, per ESPN's Rich Cimini. The moves come after the Jets restructured the contract of tight end C.J. Uzomah and released wide receiver Braxton Berrios.

The cap savings total more than $21 million, per Cimini. The Jets now have $11.6 million in cap space ahead of the start of the new league year on March 15, according to Over The Cap.

Rodgers, who signed a three-year, $150 million extension with the Packers in March 2022, has a cap hit of $31.6 million in 2023, per Spotrac, and he is under contract through 2025.

The four-time MVP has yet to make a decision on his NFL future. He could return to the Packers, which seems unlikely as they look to start Jordan Love in 2023, retire or request a trade to the Jets.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported March 3 on SportsCenter that he believed Rodgers would either play for the Jets in 2023 or opt to retire:

"My sense is there continues to be more and more signs about him leaving Green Bay. And I think in the end, my sense is ultimately it will come down to whether he wants to play elsewhere, which would be really the New York Jets, or whether he wants to retire. To me, those are the two most logical options and the two most likely scenarios here. But again, we have not heard from Aaron Rodgers himself."

The Jets have been heavily pursuing Rodgers this winter, and owner Woody Johnson, general manager Joe Douglas and head coach Robert Saleh were among the contingent to visit him in California this week in an attempt to get him to request a trade to the franchise.

ESPN's Dianna Russini reported Thursday that the Jets are optimistic about landing Rodgers following their meeting this week. She added the Jets and Packers "remain engaged in conversations about compensation and contract."

Rodgers would be the best quarterback the Jets have had in more than two decades. The franchise selected Zach Wilson second overall in the 2021 draft with hopes he could be their franchise quarterback.

However, Wilson showed no signs of improvement in 2022 and was ultimately benched for backup Mike White, resulting in the Jets exploring their options for a veteran quarterback this winter.

In addition to being linked to Rodgers, the Jets also had conversations with former Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr before he agreed to a four-year, $150 million deal with the New Orleans Saints.