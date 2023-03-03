Schefter on Aaron Rodgers: 'I Believe' It's Jets Trade or Retirement for Packers QB

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

If Aaron Rodgers moves on from the Green Bay Packers this offseason, it appears there may only be two options on the table for the veteran quarterback.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Friday on SportsCenter that he believes Rodgers will either be traded to the New York Jets or opt for retirement:

"My sense is there continues to be more and more signs about him leaving Green Bay. And I think in the end, my sense is ultimately it will come down to whether he wants to play elsewhere, which would be really the New York Jets, or whether he wants to retire. To me, those are the two most logical options and the two most likely scenarios here. But again, we have not heard from Aaron Rodgers himself.

"We have heard the Packers talk about Jordan Love and how much belief they have in him and how much progress he's made. And I think he's their quarterback of the future here, clearly. And they continue to wait for the decision from Aaron Rodgers, who knows that at some point in time, he's said the Packers have had conversations about him with other teams. And that's why I believe that it's going to either be the New York Jets or retirement in the end. And we'll show how this shakes out, but there's nothing yet from Aaron Rodgers. It has to come soon.

"We are basically under two weeks until the start of the league year. We await his word and at some point, something's going to have to happen here because Derek Carr's waiting to see where's Aaron Rodgers wants to go. These teams need decisions from the quarterbacks and everything right now is being hung up while we wait to hear from No. 12."

