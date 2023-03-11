SEC Tournament 2023: Men's Semifinals Scores, Championship Bracket and Schedule

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Top-seeded Alabama is moving on to the SEC men's basketball tournament finals after defeating Missouri 72-61 on Saturday in Nashville's Bridgestone Arena.

The Crimson Tide now await the winner of the No. 2 Texas A&M Aggies and the No. 6 Vanderbilt Commodores. The final will occur Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

If you need to be caught up to speed, here's a look at the original tournament bracket, the results thus far and recaps of the semifinal games.

SEC Bracket

SEC Tournament Results

First Round

No. 13 Ole Miss 67, No. 12 South Carolina 61

No. 14 LSU 72, No. 11 Georgia 67

Second Round

No. 9 Mississippi State 69, No. 8 Florida 68 (OT)

No. 5 Tennessee 70, No. 13 Ole Miss 55

No. 10 Arkansas 76, No. 7 Auburn 73

No. 6 Vanderbilt 77, No. 14 LSU 68

Quarterfinals

No. 1 Alabama 72, No. 9 Mississippi State 49

No. 4 Missouri 79, No. 5 Tennessee 71

No. 2 Texas A&M 67, No. 10 Arkansas 61

No. 6 Vanderbilt 80, No. 3 Kentucky 73

Semifinals

No. 1 Alabama 72, No. 4 Missouri 61

No. 2 Texas A&M vs. No. 6 Vanderbilt: To Be Determined

Finals

No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 2 Texas A&M or No. 6 Vanderbilt (1 p.m. ET, Sunday)

Alabama 72, Missouri 61

Brandon Miller posted 20 points on 8-of-11 shooting and 12 rebounds, and Noah Clowney added 19 points to lead the Crimson Tide to a 72-61 win over Missouri.

This was a tight back-and-forth battle for most of the game, which featured both teams struggling offensively.

Alabama got it going midway through the second half though thanks to back-to-back three-pointers from Miller and Noah Gurley. Charles Bediako made a layup to cap an 8-0 run for a 52-42 edge with 8:40 left.

A pivotal sequence occurred before the under-four timeout that kept Missouri from creeping closer.

A D'Moi Hodge three-pointer with 4:45 left cut the Missouri lead to 57-51, but Clowney made a layup in response. A Kobe Brown two-pointer slashed the lead down to six again, but Clowney responded once more with a three.

Alabama never had to sweat from there en route to a championship game appearance.

Bediako scored 10 points for the Crimson Tide. Jahvon Quinerly had just one point on 0-of-9 shooting but dished seven assists.

Hodge led the Tigers with 21 points on 7-of-11 shooting. DeAndre Gholston added 17 points.

Poor shooting (33.8 percent) and rebounding (44-28 differential in Alabama's favor) ultimately failed the Tigers despite them committing 12 fewer turnovers (17-5) than the Crimson Tide.

Texas A&M vs. Vanderbilt

Recap forthcoming after game.

Watch March Madness Live to stream every tournament game through the Final Four.