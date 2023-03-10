Iona's Rick Pitino Reportedly Eyed by St. John's, Texas Tech for Head Coach Openings

Sam Wasson/Getty Images

In light of their recent head coaching vacancies, St. John's and Texas Tech are vetting Iona's Rick Pitino to head up their programs, according to CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein.

St. John's parted ways with coach Mike Anderson Friday after four seasons with the team while Mark Adams stepped down as coach of the Red Raiders after he was suspended for making racially insensitive comments.

Pitino, 70, was hired by Iona in March 2020, and he's led the Gaels to two regular-season MAAC championships and an NCAA tournament appearance.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.