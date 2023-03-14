Top 10 College Football Players Who Could've Been in the NCAA Tournament

0 of 10

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

March Madness begins this week, and after a week of exciting conference tournament action, every sports fan is ready for it.

You can bet a bunch of college football players will be watching across the country as they begin to prepare for their spring practice sessions or, in some cases, are already practicing.

But which current college football players could have been starring on the hardwood and participating in the action? Believe it or not, there are a handful.

To make this list, players needed to have a legitimate basketball past. Former USC wide receiver Drake London and Iowa State defensive end Will McDonald IV are recent examples of college football players who starred on the hardwood before their time on the gridiron.

The following players might have been playing in the 2023 men's NCAA tournament had they not chosen to pursue football instead.