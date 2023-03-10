X

Ja Morant Return Criteria Unknown, Has Had Leadership Conversations With Grizzlies

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMarch 10, 2023

HOUSTON, TEXAS - MARCH 01: Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies brings the ball up court against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on March 01, 2023 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
Bob Levey/Getty Images

The Memphis Grizzlies announced on Wednesday that Ja Morant would remain away from the team for at least four more games after police in Glendale, Colorado said the star point guard wouldn't be charged in connection with an Instagram video that appeared to show him brandishing a gun in a nightclub.

On Thursday, head coach Taylor Jenkins provided an update on the situation while speaking with reporters, noting that a timeline for Morant's return hasn't been firmly established:

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins on the process for Ja Morant to eventually rejoin the team: <a href="https://t.co/v3VRT03v9Z">pic.twitter.com/v3VRT03v9Z</a>

Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington

Probably the key quote from Taylor Jenkins pregame about the Morant situation. <a href="https://t.co/fFhsRe38iK">pic.twitter.com/fFhsRe38iK</a>

