WWE 2K23: DLC Details, Latest Game Trailers and Roster Info

Set Number: X161332 TK1

WWE 2K23, like the entries before it in the pro wrestling video game series, arrives with droves of content for players—and plenty of post-launch plans.

This year's game, which features John Cena on the cover, boasts three different versions, pre-order bonuses and some must-know downloadable content (DLC) details.

The game will have five post-launch content packs with different themes that combine to give players 20-plus new Superstars, ranging from current stars to legends and even rising NXT names.

Here's a look at the DLC content packs:

Steiner Row Pack (April 19)

Scott Steiner

Rick Steiner

Top Dolla

Ashante Adonis

B-Fab (manager only)

Pretty Sweet Pack (May 17)

Karl Anderson

Luke Gallows

Tiffany Stratton

Elton Prince

Kit Wilson

Race to NXT Pack (June 14)

Harley Race

Ivy Nile

Wendy Choo

Tony D'Angelo

Trick Williams

Revel with Wyatt Pack (July 19)

Bray Wyatt

Zeus

Valhalla

Joe Gacy

Blair Davenport

Bad News U Pack (August 16)

Eve Torres

Wade Barrett

Damon Kemp

Andre Chase

Nathan Frazer

Players can buy these packs individually or gain access to them all through purchasing the season pass, which is included in the WWE 2K23 Deluxe and Icon editions of the game.

There are three different versions of the game and pre-ordering any of them will earn players Bad Bunny as a playable character.

Pre-ordering the Deluxe Edition gives players access three days early on Tuesday and the season pass, plus the following:

MyRISE bonuses

Supercharger Pack

MyFaction cards

The biggest version of the game, the Icon Edition, features all of the above, plus an Icon Edition content pack and Ruthless Aggression content pack.

That Ruthless Aggression content pack is already part of the roster on the game's official website (as is Bad Bunny), revealing the following:

Brock Lesnar '01

The Prototype

Randy Orton '02

Leviathan

The full roster list doesn't offer up a ton of shockers, including it being gigantic. Legends like Cactus Jack make the cut, as does what feels like most of the main roster. There are expected omissions such as Sasha Banks, Mandy Rose and Jeff Hardy.

Considering the series has done such an extensive job in this area over the years, perhaps the most notable bit of roster news is the fact that Roman Reigns will be the first-ever Superstar to earn a 99 overall rating.

As one can see from one of the above trailers, this year's Showcase mode centers on Cena and his rise through the ranks to become one of the greatest of all time.

In a fun twist, players will get to occupy the boots of some of his opponents, too, a video game-ism meant to break up some of the repetitiveness included in the mode in the past. And this includes some of the matches The Cenation Leader lost.

A developer diary showcased the thought process, which says Cena himself loved and signed off on during the creation process:

"As long-time John Cena fans, we thought of all the things he's known for. And while "YOU CAN'T SEE ME" and "HUSTLE. LOYALTY. RESPECT" are certainly two of his better-known phrases, so too is "NEVER GIVE UP." So we started thinking about what that means - both generally, and to John Cena himself. And we thought that it would be a really cool story to tell, of John Cena's struggles and failures, of his lowest moments, and how important falling short in those instances was to his greater career."

The long-awaited arrival of the WarGames match to the series has created pre-launch footage, too:

In the background, would-be players can see the remaining Superstars still waiting in a cage to be unleashed in the unique match.

There is also a general gameplay trailer, which goes out of its way to show off the updated visuals and, perhaps more importantly, a ton of new animations:

Like the return-from-hiatus hit that preceded it, WWE 2K23 looks to lean into the strengths of the last installment while making requested progress in others.

Players can start peeling back the layers of the latest release when the early-access window opens Tuesday.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below.