Lakers Icon Magic Johnson Announces Death of His Dad Earvin: 'Love You Forever'

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Earvin Johnson Sr., the father of Basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson, died Wednesday night.

He was 88.

Magic released a tribute to his father via a statement on social media.

Earvin Johnson Sr. celebrated his 88th birthday in June.

"People always ask me who I idolized growing up and I always say it started at home," Magic Johnson wrote at the time. "My father was my first hero and I thank him for giving me my work ethic both on and off the court, and for always encouraging me to think outside the box and dream big."

Earvin Johnson Sr. is survived by his wife, Christine, to whom he was married for more than 60 years.