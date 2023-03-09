X

    Lakers Icon Magic Johnson Announces Death of His Dad Earvin: 'Love You Forever'

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVMarch 9, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 03: LAFC Owner Earvin 'Magic' Johnson speaks during a ceremony for the newly renamed BMO Stadium at BMO Stadium on March 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)
    Earvin Johnson Sr., the father of Basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson, died Wednesday night.

    He was 88.

    Magic released a tribute to his father via a statement on social media.

    Earvin Magic Johnson @MagicJohnson

    Thank you, Dad. I love you forever! ❤️🕊️ <a href="https://t.co/ttgWbhThfN">pic.twitter.com/ttgWbhThfN</a>

    Earvin Johnson Sr. celebrated his 88th birthday in June.

    "People always ask me who I idolized growing up and I always say it started at home," Magic Johnson wrote at the time. "My father was my first hero and I thank him for giving me my work ethic both on and off the court, and for always encouraging me to think outside the box and dream big."

    Earvin Johnson Sr. is survived by his wife, Christine, to whom he was married for more than 60 years.