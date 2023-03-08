X

    Warriors' Klay Thompson Passes Paul Pierce on NBA All-Time 3-Pointer List

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMarch 8, 2023

    SAN FRANCISCO, CA - MARCH 3: Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors looks on during the game against the New Orleans Pelicans on MARCH 3, 2023 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

    Klay Thompson continues to climb up the record boards.

    The Golden State Warriors sharpshooter moved to 11th all-time in made three-point shots on Tuesday, surpassing Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce:

    Golden State Warriors @warriors

    Klay's tre is here to stay! 🏀<br><br>📺 <a href="https://twitter.com/NBCSAuthentic?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NBCSAuthentic</a> <a href="https://t.co/jBTSFAEAh0">https://t.co/jBTSFAEAh0</a> <a href="https://t.co/rFXJBNf17M">pic.twitter.com/rFXJBNf17M</a>

    NBA @NBA

    Congrats to <a href="https://twitter.com/KlayThompson?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KlayThompson</a> of the <a href="https://twitter.com/warriors?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@warriors</a> for moving to 11th all-time in 3-Pointers made! <a href="https://t.co/qUCjy30IsI">pic.twitter.com/qUCjy30IsI</a>

    If Thompson stays healthy, he theoretically could join the top five by next season, though that might be a stretch. Still, with a few more healthy seasons, he'll shoot way up the rankings, and while he'll never catch teammate Stephen Curry, the Splash Brothers are going to be remembered as two of the greatest shooters in NBA history.

    The leaderboards don't lie. Neither do the four titles Thompson and Curry have won together.