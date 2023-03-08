X

    LeBron James Gifted Custom Diamond Pendant by Lakers for Breaking NBA Scoring Record

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVMarch 8, 2023

    LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on from the bench during the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on March 3, 2023 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California.
    Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

    LeBron James is the NBA's all-time leading scorer, and he got some serious bling in the process.

    According to Victoria Hernandez of USA Today, the Los Angeles Lakers commissioned a pendant from Eliantte and Co. to commemorate the moment James passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the league's all-time points leader.

    Per that report, "The diamond-encrusted pendant is solid gold and comes on an Eliantte signature infinity link chain, which is fastened with the NBA logo also set in diamonds. The pendant features design elements from throughout James' career."

    It includes a "roaring lion crowned with the 19-time All-Star's 'LJ' logo," the Nos. 23 and 6, logos of the Lakers, Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat, and a list of his statistical achievements.