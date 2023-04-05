Giannis Antetokounmpo Out for Bucks vs. Bulls with Knee Injury

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Milwaukee Bucks head coach told reporters star player Giannis Antetokounmpo will not play in Wednesday's game against the Chicago Bulls because of a knee injury after he cut his pregame warmup short.

Antetokounmpo has missed time this season with various ailments, including a wrist injury, a knee issue and a non-COVID illness, and he hasn't reached the 70-game mark since the 2018-19 campaign.

Yet the 28-year-old is arguably the top player in the NBA when healthy and is averaging 31.1 points, 11.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game this season.

He is an MVP candidate behind that production and made his seventh straight All-Star Game. His ability to take over games is nearly unmatched across the league, and the Bucks will have difficulty maintaining their impressive play if he is sidelined for too long.

Milwaukee is in championship-or-bust mode in large part because of Antetokounmpo's presence on the floor. Jrue Holiday can lead the way for stretches, but the team's ceiling is much lower without its superstar.

Look for Jae Crowder and Bobby Portis to see more playing time until the two-time MVP is ready to return.