Bucks' Giannis Ruled Out vs. Heat with Knee Injury in 1st Game Back from Wrist Injury

The Milwaukee Bucks ruled out Giannis Antetokounmpo for the remainder of the team's home game against the Miami Heat on Friday with a right knee injury.

Antetokounmpo left late in the first quarter after knocking knees with an opponent, per the team. He called for a timeout and limped back to the locker room.

The 28-year-old was seeing his first action since he injured his wrist in Milwaukee's win over the Chicago Bulls prior to the All-Star break. He made a brief appearance in the All-Star Game, scoring on the opening possession before sitting on the bench for the rest of the contest.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium later reported that Antetokounmpo "avoided serious damage" but "could miss some games."

Antetokounmpo began Friday listed as doubtful on the injury report, but the Bucks upgraded him to questionable later in the day. Head coach Mike Budenholzer told reporters that Antetokounmpo was a game-time decision.

He started and looked like his old self during his 6:28 of court time, posting four points, four rebounds and four assists. The Bucks held a 38-27 lead with 1:09 left in the first quarter when he exited.

This isn't the first time this season that the Bucks have had to deal with the absence of their superstar. He was forced to miss two weeks in January while nursing a knee problem.

When healthy, the seven-time All-Star is as dominant as ever, posting averages of 31.8 points, 12.2 rebounds and 5.4 assists in 47 appearances entering Friday. The Bucks, which entered Friday second in the Eastern Conference with a 41-17 record, are 6-5 when he is out of the lineup, per StatMuse.

It's impossible to replicate Antetokounmpo's production with one player, so the Bucks will rely on the likes of Jrue Holiday, Brook Lopez and Khris Middleton to shoulder the load in his absence.