Report: Giannis Avoided Serious Damage in Wrist; Bucks Star May Miss Time With Injury

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has "avoided serious damage" after undergoing testing on his injured right wrist, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.

Antetokounmpo "could miss some games," per Charania, though it appears he won't be out for too long.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported Antetokounmpo suffered a sprained ligament, noting the Bucks star is expected to return to the court "once the pain subsides."

The two-time MVP flew to New York on Monday to undergo further testing on the injury, which he first suffered in Thursday's game against the Chicago Bulls. He then appeared in only the opening possession of Sunday's All-Star Game, making a dunk before purposely fouling out and exiting the game.

"Taking it day by day, try to get healthy," Antetokounmpo told reporters after the game. "You know, obviously, I had the incident three days ago. I don't think it's smart in any way to, you know, play a lot of minutes in the All-Star Game.

"At the end of the day, obviously, you want to participate, you want to run up and down, joke around, have some dunks, create some work. But at the end of the day, I feel you also have to be mature. Hard decision, but mature decision to take a break here, take care of it, and hopefully I can be available for my team when they need me."

X-rays on Antetokounmpo's wrist were initially negative, meaning the expectation was his injury was minor.

That said, it's clear the Bucks wanted to be as careful as possible with their franchise's player's health heading into the stretch run of the season.

Antetokounmpo is averaging 31.8 points, 12.2 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game this season. He previously missed two weeks in January with a knee injury.