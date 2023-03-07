Bucks' Giannis Out vs. Magic With Illness; Jrue Holiday Won't Play Due to Neck Injury

Harry How/Getty Images

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (non-COVID illness) and guard Jrue Holiday (neck soreness) have been ruled out of their team's road game against the Orlando Magic on Tuesday, per the NBA injury report.

Antetokounmpo, a two-time NBA MVP and 2021 champion, has averaged 31.2 points on 53.8 percent shooting, 11.9 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game for a scorching-hot 46-18 Bucks team sitting first in the Eastern Conference. Bobby Portis should begin with the starting five in Antetokounmpo's absence.

Holiday, who made his second All-Star team this year, is posting 19.9 points, 7.3 assists and 5.1 rebounds. Jevon Carter should step into the starting lineup for him.

Bucks reserve wing Wesley Mathews will also sit with a right calf strain.

Carter and Portis will carry heavier usage and minutes loads, but look for others such as Brook Lopez to take on bigger burdens as well.

The Bucks will also welcome back forward Khris Middleton, who missed Sunday's game against the Washington Wizards (right knee injury management). He is not listed on Tuesday's injury report.

Game time against the 27-38 Magic is set for 7 p.m. ET.