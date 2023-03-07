Jalen Ramsey Rumors: Rams Aren't Sure About CB Trade; Potential Value Discussed

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Jalen Ramsey has been a hot name on the trading block ahead of NFL free agency, but the Los Angeles Rams aren't sure if they will deal the star cornerback, according to Sarah Barshop of ESPN.

"If Los Angeles does trade him, it would likely take a first-round pick or a package with a second-round pick and more," Barshop added.

The high price tag could limit the market despite plenty of interest in the veteran.

Peter King of NBC Sports listed the Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs as potential landing spots for Ramsey last week.

The Detroit Lions have also been linked with Ramsey by ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported last month that "it's very likely" Ramsey is traded this offseason.

The Rams could see the deal as the key to a rebuild after a 5-12 season, although a trade might not be the best move.

Ramsey has a $25.2 million cap hit in 2023, but a trade before June 1 only saves the Rams $5.6 million against the cap, per Spotrac. They would be left with $19.6 million in dead cap for him to not be on the team next year. Making a deal after June 1 allows them to spread the dead cap across two years ($8.2 million in 2023, $11.4 million in 2024), but it doesn't solve many long-term issues for the Rams.

Los Angeles is also just one year removed from winning the Super Bowl with many of the same pieces still on the roster. Ramsey and Aaron Donald can make up for a lot defensively, helping the team remain competitive on that side of the ball even though they've parted ways with linebacker Bobby Wagner and will reportedly release edge-rusher Leonard Floyd as well.

If quarterback Matthew Stafford and receiver Cooper Kupp return to full strength along with a healthy Cam Akers at running back, the offense could return to being one of the league's elite.

Instead of a full rebuild, the Rams could keep Ramsey and try to bounce back in 2023.

Either way, Los Angeles will not give up the six-time Pro Bowler for a low-ball offer.