Jalen Ramsey Trade Rumors: Rams CB Linked to Lions 'Fairly Often' by Insiders

Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Detroit Lions could be a favorite to land Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey in a trade this offseason, although there could be plenty of competition for the Pro Bowler.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler provided the latest on SportsCenter:

"Now, Jalen Ramsey. This could be a hot market on the trade front. The Rams are talking calls here, so I've talked to some teams this weekend to see what's going on here and the Detroit Lions come up fairly often. It's just a reasonable potential fit because Brad Holmes, the GM there, was with the Rams for a long time, he knows Ramsey's game, they need cornerback help. They've been sort of a build through the draft team, but could be one to watch. Las Vegas Raiders need help there, so Ramsey, with his skillset, only 28 years old, even though he's due $17 million should have some suitors."

The Rams have already held trade talks involving Ramsey, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, noting the cornerback is "very likely" to be dealt.

Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has already tried to recruit the 28-year-old to Detroit, getting an interesting response from Ramsey:

Detroit could certainly use the help in the secondary after finishing last season last in the NFL in yards allowed. The squad ranked 30th against the pass, leading to the 25.1 points allowed per game.

Ramsey, who has been named first-team All-Pro three times in his career, remains an elite player after totaling four interceptions and a career-best 18 passes defended last season.

Lions GM Brad Holmes was with the Rams in 2019 when the team acquired Ramsey in a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars, while the cornerback also played with quarterback Jared Goff while in Los Angeles.

It would be a quality fit for all sides, especially with the Rams capable of saving $5.6 million against the cap with a trade, per Spotrac.

As Fowler noted, there would still be plenty of interest around the league.

The Las Vegas Raiders also need help defensively after ranking 29th in the NFL against the pass and 26th in points allowed. After releasing Derek Carr, the team ranks third in cap space going into the offseason at $46.3 million.

Los Angeles could let a bidding war dictate the compensation in a potential trade.