WWE Rumors: Becky, Lita vs. Ronda, Shayna; Vince McMahon Visits John Cena; HOF Class

WWE Reportedly Planning Two WrestleMania Matches Involving Women's Tag Champs

The WWE women's tag team champions are reportedly set to have two matches at WrestleMania 39.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News), plans are in place for Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler to challenge for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Additionally, WWE is planning to do a six-woman tag team match pitting Becky Lynch and WWE Hall of Famers Lita and Trish Stratus against Damage CTRL.

Last week, Becky and Lita beat Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky for the tag titles thanks largely to Stratus making her surprise return and neutralizing Bayley outside the ring.

The rivalry between the six women continued on this week's Raw, making it clear that they are destined for a match against each other at WrestleMania, which is less than a month away.

On SmackDown, Rousey and Baszler have been dominating the women's tag team division and building up toward an eventual title shot, although they have been kept away from Raw and the title scene thus far.

Given that Rousey is one of WWE's biggest crossover stars and has had multiple significant WrestleMania matches, it stands to reason that WWE would want to have her in the spotlight again.

While it can be argued that putting her in a tag team is a step down, it could lend some credibility to the women's tag team division, which is much-needed because the division often hasn't received the focus it deserves.

Rousey and Baszler against Lynch and Lita would be the biggest women's tag title match yet at WrestleMania, and if Damage CTRL gets involved, it could help set the stage for a six-woman tag against Lynch, Lita and Stratus on Night 2 of WrestleMania.

Vince McMahon's Reported Reason for Being Backstage at Raw

WWE chairman Vince McMahon was reportedly backstage for Monday's episode of Raw, although his precise intentions were reportedly unclear.

Meltzer (h/t Upton) noted that one story making the rounds was that McMahon was there to visit with John Cena, who appeared in his adopted hometown of Boston and accepted a WrestleMania challenge from Austin Theory.

While McMahon reportedly wasn't only there to visit, he also wasn't there to run the show, as Triple H remained in charge of all creative direction, per Meltzer.

McMahon's reason for being at Raw was reportedly "in the middle" of the two narratives, suggesting it was more than a visit, but also not an attempt to retake booking power.

During the summer, McMahon retired from his roles as WWE chairman, CEO and head of creative amid a WWE board of directors investigation that found he paid millions of dollars to multiple women in exchange for silence about sexual encounters and relationships.

McMahon returned to the board of directors in January and was re-elected chairman in an attempt to shop WWE around for a potential sale.

Despite McMahon's return to power, every indication is that Triple H has continued to run the shows and make the creative decisions, leading to several record-breaking premium live events and praise from fans of the product.

The ever-looming threat of McMahon returning to the role of creative head does exist, but that reportedly wasn't a factor in his visit to Raw.

WWE Has Reportedly Reached Out to Hall of Fame Candidates

Despite the fact that WWE has yet to announce any inductees for the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2023, there are reportedly plans in the works for the March 31 ceremony.

According to Meltzer (h/t Upton), WWE has reached out to people to gauge their interest in getting inducted into the Hall of Fame, although it is unclear who has been asked and how many people have been asked.

Meltzer speculated that WWE may be planning to announce the entire class all at once in the near future since WrestleMania weekend is now less than a month away.

Over the years, WWE has typically announced one Hall of Fame inductee per week in the weeks leading up to WrestleMania, but that isn't likely to be the case this year unless the class is significantly smaller than usual.

The change in philosophy could be a result of the change in leadership since this is the first WrestleMania with Triple H in charge of creative rather than McMahon.

WWE has not given any indication regarding who it is considering for the Hall of Fame, but one potential candidate is Triple H's longtime friend in Batista, who was originally supposed to be inducted in 2020.

The 2020 Hall of Fame was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and while most of the class of 2020 was inducted the following year, Batista was not.

Batista was likely waiting for his induction to occur in front of fans, and if he can make it work, he would have that opportunity this year in Los Angeles.

Like last year, this year's WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place immediately after SmackDown the night before Night 1 of WrestleMania 39.

