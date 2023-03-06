2023 NFL Scouting Combine Takeaways: Bijan Robinson Delivers & More on RB, OL Groups

8 of 8

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

While the combine is meant to help teams with the scouting process, it also provides the league's 32 teams with an opportunity to meet, talk and share information. Naturally, non-draft-related rumors often leak in Indianapolis.

A lot of the buzz over the weekend had little to do with the draft and more to do with free agency, which begins on March 15. The New York Giants, for example, reportedly are not close to getting a deal done with quarterback Daniel Jones.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Jones' agents and the Giants met several times in Indianapolis but are expected to leave with no contract resolution imminent. This could lead to New York giving Jones the franchise tag before Tuesday's deadline.

If the Giants do tag Jones, they won't be able to tag running back Saquon Barkley—which the team is considering.

"I'm also hearing that the Giants will franchise-tag Barkley at $10.1 million should they reach a long-term deal with Jones," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler wrote on Sunday.



Meanwhile, the Baltimore Ravens have a decision to make with impending free-agent quarterback Lamar Jackson. They could end up giving him the non-exclusive franchise tag, which would allow other teams to sign Jackson to an offer sheet.

"Several people around the league believe the Baltimore Ravens have strongly considered using the non-exclusive franchise tag on quarterback Lamar Jackson, which would deepen the intrigue on his future in a major way," Fowler wrote.

With the non-exclusive tag, a quarterback-needy team could sign Jackson to an offer that Baltimore isn't willing to match and acquire him at the cost of two first-round picks.

The Las Vegas Raiders appear interested in addressing their quarterback opening via trade or on the open market, according to ESPN's Dan Graziano. Per Graziano, Las Vegas is "a team to watch" in the Aaron Rodgers sweepstakes and could pivot to Jimmy Garoppolo if Rodgers can't be had.

"A lot of people in Indianapolis this week expect McDaniels and GM Dave Ziegler to pursue free agent quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, whom they know from his time in New England early in his career," Graziano wrote.

If Las Vegas does find a signal-caller in the coming weeks, the Raiders could be out of the quarterback mix with the seventh overall pick in Round 1.

*College statistics from Sports Reference

