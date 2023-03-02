NFL Pro Day Schedule 2023: Full List of Dates

2 of 3

Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Georgia won back-to-back national championships in the 2021 and 2022 seasons, becoming the first program to achieve that feat since Alabama in 2011 and 2012. The Bulldogs were able to do that because their roster has been loaded with talented players.

So it makes sense that Georgia has plenty of top draft prospects this year. That's why the Bulldogs' pro day on March 15 will be one to keep an eye on, as NFL teams should have quite a bit of interest in the school's draft-eligible players, particularly those on defense.

In a recent mock draft by ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr., three Georgia players were projected to get taken in the first round: defensive tackle Jalen Carter, tight end Darnell Washington and tackle Broderick Jones. More will likely get taken over the course of the first few rounds.

If some former Bulldogs standouts impress at the pro day, then it's possible even more could work their way into the first-round mix.

Georgia had 12 players invited to the combine, which was the second most of any school. So it seems likely the Bulldogs will have plenty of players moving on to the next level. Last year, they broke an NFL draft record by having 15 get selected.

While Georgia may not reach that mark again, it should be well represented throughout the three-day draft. The number of Bulldogs players who have a legitimate chance to get taken will be clearer once the combine and the school's pro day are complete.

Meanwhile, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is continuing to bring in talented recruits to keep the program strong. And if that continues, the Bulldogs could dominate the draft for years to come.