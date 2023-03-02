NFL Pro Day Schedule 2023: Full List of Dates

NFL Pro Day Schedule 2023: Full List of DatesMarch 2, 2023
NFL teams want to see top draft prospects work out and participate in drills before potentially using picks to select them. After all, franchises are banking on these players to be core pieces for the future, so teams want to make sure they're using their draft selections wisely.
The NFL Scouting Combine, which is taking place in Indianapolis through Monday, is a great opportunity for teams to get an up-close look at players. So are college pro days.
Many of the top college football programs around the country hold pro days for their draft prospects to showcase their skills. And they can often be more beneficial than the combine, as they occur in a more intimate setting with not as many players at the event to monitor.
Here's the schedule of notable pro days coming up ahead of the 2023 NFL draft, which is set for April 27-29 in Kansas City.
Pro Day Schedule
March 7: Indiana
March 9: Harvard, Nevada, Texas
March 10: Illinois, Rice
March 13: Oregon State, South Carolina, Western Michigan
March 14: Northwestern, Oregon
March 15: Georgia, Louisiana, Mercer, Michigan State, Minnesota, UCLA
March 17: Michigan
March 20: Bowling Green, Iowa, James Madison, Syracuse, Toledo
March 21: Maine, Ohio, Princeton
March 22: Bryant, Ohio State, SMU, Stanford, Temple, UAB, UConn, UTSA, Weber State
March 23: Alabama, Cincinnati, Holy Cross, Stephen F. Austin, Utah, William & Mary, Wisconsin, Yale
March 24: Boston College, Houston, Kentucky, Missouri, Old Dominion, San Jose State
March 27: Boise State, Memphis, Miami, North Carolina, Sam Houston State, West Virginia
March 28: Arkansas State, NC State, Texas A&M, Washington State, Vanderbilt
March 29: Arkansas, Incarnate Word, LSU, Maryland, North Dakota State, North Texas, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Pittsburgh, Texas Tech, Washington, Wake Forest, Western Kentucky
March 30: Appalachian State, Oklahoma, TCU
March 31: Florida State, Kansas, Kansas State
April 5: Montana State
Georgia's Pro Day Will Be Stacked with Draft Prospects
Georgia won back-to-back national championships in the 2021 and 2022 seasons, becoming the first program to achieve that feat since Alabama in 2011 and 2012. The Bulldogs were able to do that because their roster has been loaded with talented players.
So it makes sense that Georgia has plenty of top draft prospects this year. That's why the Bulldogs' pro day on March 15 will be one to keep an eye on, as NFL teams should have quite a bit of interest in the school's draft-eligible players, particularly those on defense.
In a recent mock draft by ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr., three Georgia players were projected to get taken in the first round: defensive tackle Jalen Carter, tight end Darnell Washington and tackle Broderick Jones. More will likely get taken over the course of the first few rounds.
If some former Bulldogs standouts impress at the pro day, then it's possible even more could work their way into the first-round mix.
Georgia had 12 players invited to the combine, which was the second most of any school. So it seems likely the Bulldogs will have plenty of players moving on to the next level. Last year, they broke an NFL draft record by having 15 get selected.
While Georgia may not reach that mark again, it should be well represented throughout the three-day draft. The number of Bulldogs players who have a legitimate chance to get taken will be clearer once the combine and the school's pro day are complete.
Meanwhile, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is continuing to bring in talented recruits to keep the program strong. And if that continues, the Bulldogs could dominate the draft for years to come.
Young Will Be Top Player to Watch at Alabama Pro Day
Many of the top quarterback prospects in this year's draft class will be throwing at the combine. Not Alabama's Bryce Young, who has the potential to be the first QB taken and could even be the first player selected (if the Chicago Bears trade down from No. 1).
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, Young is waiting until the Crimson Tide's pro day on March 23 to throw for NFL teams. The 21-year-old is only doing interviews at the combine this week.
This is far from the first time that a top draft prospect has taken this route. And when it happens, it only builds the anticipation for that player to participate in his school's pro day.
Young is far from the only reason why Alabama's pro day is sure to garner plenty of attention. The Tide had 13 players invited to the combine, the most of any school. Many of them could get taken during the seven rounds of this year's draft.
In fact, Young isn't even the only Alabama player in the mix to go No. 1 overall. Edge-rusher Will Anderson Jr. is also in the conversation, and he could be a target for the Bears, should they decide to hold onto the No. 1 pick and use it on a top prospect.
Kiper's mock has Young and Anderson as the only Crimson Tide players going in the first round. But that could change after their pro day. If not, then expect to see many of them get taken over the second and third days of the draft.