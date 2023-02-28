8 Standout Athletes Who Should Shine, Increase Draft Stock at 2023 NFL Combine

0 of 8

It's NFL combine week. In other words, it's time for aspiring athletes to make some money.

Every year, evaluators become enamored with those who post standout performances in Indianapolis. Yes, the majority of an individual's evaluation is based on what he does during games. However, the potential found within a prospect is often based on their physical prowess. If a naturally gifted player is rated similarly to another lesser athlete, teams often err on the side of raw upside.

A great workout isn't simply a fast 40-yard dash, though. Bleacher Report already predicted some of the fastest players who will be in attendance this year.

Instead, let's discuss all-around athletic marvels.

Most should remember Byron Jones dazzling prior to the 2015 NFL draft with a record-setting jump and an outstanding all-around workout. Last year, Jelani Woods reset the scale as the most athletic tight end registered among relative athletic scores, according to Pro Football Network's Kent Lee Platte.

The NFL is home to some of the biggest, fastest and most gifted athletes the world has to offer. The combine serves as a public forum to display those special talents. Inevitably, a handful of names will rise above the rest based on how they test and move throughout their positional group setting.

In this particular case, those identified as potential standouts aren't currently viewed as first-round talents by B/R's Scouting Department. One or two could be by the time it's all said and done. But they're about to take Lucas Oil Field and impress as some of the best all-around athletes in this year's class.