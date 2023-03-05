NCAA Bracket 2023: Forecasting Potentially Epic Men's 1st-Round Matchups

1 of 3

Ed Zurga/Getty Images

If you love points, root for the Missouri Tigers and Memphis Tigers to be paired together.

ESPN's Joe Lunardi has this matchup as a No. 8 vs. No. 9 matchup in the first round of his latest bracket projection.

Missouri and Memphis each rank inside the top 25 in points per game and they both reside in the top 30 in field-goal percentage in Division I.

Missouri secured a top-four seed in the SEC tournament with three straight wins to close the regular season in which it eclipsed the 80-point mark in every game.

The SEC side transformed into a contender after first-year head coach Dennis Gates brought in a handful of transfers. Gates won 39 games with the Cleveland State Vikings in the previous two seasons.

Mizzou has six players who average over eight points per game, led by Kobe Brown's 15.9. The Tigers' guard play would be challenged by Memphis' Kendric Davis and Alex Lomax, who averages 2.6 steals per game and is one of four Tigers who average over a steal per contest.

Davis, a SMU transfer, has taken over the offense by averaging 21.3 points per game. Memphis' scoring is not as deep as Missouri's, but Davis and DeAndre Williams combine to average 38.6 points per contest.

A potential Mizzou-Memphis matchup would be dominated by guard play, and it should be played at a faster pace than most of the other first-round games.

If they were matched up, the winner of that contest could pose a major threat to one of the No. 1 or No. 2 seeds in the second round.