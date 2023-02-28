2023 Men's NCAA Tournament Bracket: Latest Projection of the Field of 68

0 of 8

Though it is not yet officially March, "March Madness" is officially underway. The first round of the Atlantic Sun tournament took place Monday night, signaling the start of the calamity that will set the field to determine the national champion.

And as we prepare to navigate the fortnight with the misnomer Championship Week, the projected No. 1 seeds for the 2023 men's NCAA tournament remain the same as they have been for a while: Kansas, Alabama, Houston and Purdue.

At the other end of the spectrum, however, there have been quite a few in/out bubble changes, in large part because of all the buzzer-beating drama that transpired this weekend.

For each of the four regions, we will discuss one team in better shape than it was one week ago and another that—though still in position to dance—has fallen on hard times.

Before that, we will start with the bubble. After the region-by-region breakdowns, there will be an explanation of why the No. 1 seeds are ranked in the order they are. At the end is a list of seeds by conference as a handy guide.

One quick "glossary" note: When we take deeper looks at specific teams' resumes, you will see NET, RES and QUAL. NET is the NCAA Evaluation Tool, which is the primary sorting metric used by the selection committee and the metric from which quadrant records are derived. RES is the average of the team's resume metrics (Kevin Pauga Index and strength of record). QUAL is the average of the quality metrics (ESPN's BPI, KenPom.com and Sagarin).

Also, any time we mention wins or record "against the projected field," that does not include games against teams from one-bid leagues who will need their conference's automatic bid in order to make the tournament. Beating projected No. 13-16 seeds simply isn't as noteworthy as beating projected at-large teams.

NET rankings are updated daily here. The others are masterfully aggregated by Bart Torvik. Records are accurate through Tuesday morning. All other data is accurate as of Monday morning, unless otherwise noted.