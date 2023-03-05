X

    James Harden, Joel Embiid Championed by Twitter as 76ers End Giannis, Bucks' Streak

    Erin WalshMarch 5, 2023

    Philadelphia 76ers' James Harden, left, and Joel Embiid react during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
    AP Photo/Matt Slocum

    James Harden and Joel Embiid balled out when it mattered most for the Philadelphia 76ers.

    The superstar duo led the Sixers to a 133-130 comeback victory over the Bucks on Saturday night at Fiserv Forum, ending Milwaukee's 16-game winning streak.

    Trailing 99-85 entering the fourth quarter, Harden and Embiid combined to lead Philadelphia on a 48-point outburst in the final frame to outlast the first-place Bucks, which dropped to 45-18 with the loss.

    Harden finished with 38 points, 10 assists, nine rebounds and one steal, while Embiid finished with 31 points, 10 assists and six rebounds in the win.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    HARDEN &amp; EMBIID. CLUTCH 🔥<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NBATV?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NBATV</a>)<a href="https://t.co/MTJxxKs2u8">pic.twitter.com/MTJxxKs2u8</a>

    What's even more impressive is that the Sixers mounted the comeback without P.J. Tucker and Tobias Harris, who both exited the game with injuries and were unavailable for much of the second half.

    Following the win, NBA Twitter praised the duo of Harden and Embiid for their efforts in the comeback:

    Jamal Collier @JamalCollier

    Impressive game from Joel Embiid, James Harden and the Sixers to end the Bucks' 16-game winning streak tonight. Milwaukee led by 14 after 3 quarters before Philly stormed back in the 4th for a 133-130 win <br><br>Harden: 38 points, 10 assists <br>Embiid: 31 points, 10 assists

    Eliot Shorr-Parks @EliotShorrParks

    Harden was clutch. Embiid was clutch. What an impressive, much-needed win for the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Sixers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Sixers</a>

    StatMuse @statmuse

    Embiid today:<br><br>31 PTS<br>6 REB<br>10 AST<br>3-5 3P<br><br>Joins Jokic as the only other center with a 30p/10a game this season. <a href="https://t.co/q1xiBP6wYQ">pic.twitter.com/q1xiBP6wYQ</a>

    Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

    Sixers score 48 in the 4th to beat Milwaukee 133-130<br><br>Monster stuff from the Sixers' big 3:<br>* Embiid: 31 pts, 6 reb, 10 ast<br>* Harden: 38/9/10, only 2 turns<br>* Maxey: 26 points on 8-12 fga<br><br>Bucks hadn't lost since January 21st. They had an NBA best +12 net rating over that stretch.

    Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

    It'll be hard to beat the Sixers if Harden and Embiid play like this. <br><br>My only question is if they'll play like this four out of seven. <br><br>also Tyrese Maxey is a Corvette -- you don't need it, but it's fun to have it.

    Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

    Some huge plays down the stretch from James Harden and Joel Embiid to put an end to Milwaukee's 16-game winning streak. Bucks are now a half-game ahead of Boston for the top spot in the East, with Boston hosting the Knicks - riding their own 8-game winning streak - Sunday night.

    Michael K-B @therealmikekb

    Some excellent defense from Embiid on Giannis down the stretch.

    Jackson Gatlin @JTGatlin

    James Harden.<br><br>Very good at basketball.

    Eddie A Johnson @Jumpshot8

    This version of James Harden is scary good! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/sixers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#sixers</a> <a href="https://t.co/5Uw2UASBbW">https://t.co/5Uw2UASBbW</a>

    Jay Croucher @croucherJD

    James Harden is an MVP, 6x First Team All NBA, and somehow the most underrated player in the league.<br><br>Outplayed Giannis tonight. Harden is a monster.

    O.J. Spivey @OJPhilly

    An impressive come from behind win. Harden was outstanding. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BrotherlyLove?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BrotherlyLove</a>

    Joe Giglio @JoeGiglioSports

    By far the most impressive game James Harden has played in a Sixers uniform. What a performance.

    With Saturday's win, the 76ers improved to 41-22 on the season.

    If Harden and Embiid can continue playing like they did against the Bucks down the stretch this season, the Sixers will be a serious threat to take over the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

    The Bucks will be back in action Sunday against the Washington Wizards, and the 76ers are set to take on the Indiana Pacers on Monday.