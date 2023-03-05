James Harden, Joel Embiid Championed by Twitter as 76ers End Giannis, Bucks' Streak

James Harden, Joel Embiid Championed by Twitter as 76ers End Giannis, Bucks' StreakMarch 5, 2023
James Harden and Joel Embiid balled out when it mattered most for the Philadelphia 76ers.
The superstar duo led the Sixers to a 133-130 comeback victory over the Bucks on Saturday night at Fiserv Forum, ending Milwaukee's 16-game winning streak.
Trailing 99-85 entering the fourth quarter, Harden and Embiid combined to lead Philadelphia on a 48-point outburst in the final frame to outlast the first-place Bucks, which dropped to 45-18 with the loss.
Harden finished with 38 points, 10 assists, nine rebounds and one steal, while Embiid finished with 31 points, 10 assists and six rebounds in the win.
What's even more impressive is that the Sixers mounted the comeback without P.J. Tucker and Tobias Harris, who both exited the game with injuries and were unavailable for much of the second half.
Following the win, NBA Twitter praised the duo of Harden and Embiid for their efforts in the comeback:
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Impressive game from Joel Embiid, James Harden and the Sixers to end the Bucks' 16-game winning streak tonight. Milwaukee led by 14 after 3 quarters before Philly stormed back in the 4th for a 133-130 win <br><br>Harden: 38 points, 10 assists <br>Embiid: 31 points, 10 assists
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Sixers score 48 in the 4th to beat Milwaukee 133-130<br><br>Monster stuff from the Sixers' big 3:<br>* Embiid: 31 pts, 6 reb, 10 ast<br>* Harden: 38/9/10, only 2 turns<br>* Maxey: 26 points on 8-12 fga<br><br>Bucks hadn't lost since January 21st. They had an NBA best +12 net rating over that stretch.
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Some huge plays down the stretch from James Harden and Joel Embiid to put an end to Milwaukee's 16-game winning streak. Bucks are now a half-game ahead of Boston for the top spot in the East, with Boston hosting the Knicks - riding their own 8-game winning streak - Sunday night.
With Saturday's win, the 76ers improved to 41-22 on the season.
If Harden and Embiid can continue playing like they did against the Bucks down the stretch this season, the Sixers will be a serious threat to take over the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.
The Bucks will be back in action Sunday against the Washington Wizards, and the 76ers are set to take on the Indiana Pacers on Monday.