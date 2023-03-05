James Harden, Joel Embiid Championed by Twitter as 76ers End Giannis, Bucks' Streak

AP Photo/Matt Slocum

James Harden and Joel Embiid balled out when it mattered most for the Philadelphia 76ers.

The superstar duo led the Sixers to a 133-130 comeback victory over the Bucks on Saturday night at Fiserv Forum, ending Milwaukee's 16-game winning streak.

Trailing 99-85 entering the fourth quarter, Harden and Embiid combined to lead Philadelphia on a 48-point outburst in the final frame to outlast the first-place Bucks, which dropped to 45-18 with the loss.

Harden finished with 38 points, 10 assists, nine rebounds and one steal, while Embiid finished with 31 points, 10 assists and six rebounds in the win.

What's even more impressive is that the Sixers mounted the comeback without P.J. Tucker and Tobias Harris, who both exited the game with injuries and were unavailable for much of the second half.

Following the win, NBA Twitter praised the duo of Harden and Embiid for their efforts in the comeback:

With Saturday's win, the 76ers improved to 41-22 on the season.

If Harden and Embiid can continue playing like they did against the Bucks down the stretch this season, the Sixers will be a serious threat to take over the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Bucks will be back in action Sunday against the Washington Wizards, and the 76ers are set to take on the Indiana Pacers on Monday.