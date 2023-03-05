ACC Tournament 2023: Complete Bracket and Predictions After Men's Regular Season

ACC Tournament 2023: Complete Bracket and Predictions After Men's Regular SeasonMarch 5, 2023
It was a thrilling conclusion to the ACC men's basketball regular season on Saturday. Miami edged Pittsburgh 78-76 to secure the No. 1 seed for the conference tournament. Virginia notched a 75-60 victory over Louisville to share the regular-season championship with the Hurricanes.
Now, it's tourney time. And anything could happen once the event gets underway Tuesday.
The 2023 ACC tournament will take place over five days at Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C., culminating with Saturday's championship game. Each of the past four completed editions of the tourney has had a different champion: Virginia Tech (2022), Georgia Tech (2021), Duke (2019) and Virginia (2018).
Here's everything else you need to know about this year's ACC tourney.
2023 ACC Tournament Schedule
Tuesday, March 7
Game 1: No. 12 Florida State vs. No. 13 Georgia Tech, 2 p.m. ET, ACC Network
Game 2: No. 10 Boston College vs. No. 15 Louisville, 4:30 p.m. ET, ACC Network
Game 3: No. 11 Virginia Tech vs. No. 14 Notre Dame, 7 p.m. ET, ACC Network
Wednesday, March 8
Game 4: No. 8 Syracuse vs. No. 9 Wake Forest, noon ET, ESPN or ESPN2
Game 5: No. 5 Pittsburgh vs. Game 1 winner, 2:30 p.m. ET, ESPN or ESPN2
Game 6: No. 7 North Carolina vs. Game 2 winner, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN2 or ESPNU
Game 7: No. 6 NC State vs. Game 3 winner, 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2 or ESPNU
Thursday, March 9
Game 8: No. 1 Miami vs. Game 4 winner, noon ET, ESPN or ESPN2
Game 9: No. 4 Duke vs. Game 5 winner, 2:30 p.m. ET, ESPN or ESPN2
Game 10: No. 2 Virginia vs. Game 6 winner, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN or ESPN2
Game 11: No. 3 Clemson vs. Game 7 winner, 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN or ESPN2
Friday, March 10
Game 12: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN or ESPN2
Game 13: Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN or ESPN2
Saturday, March 11
Championship game, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN or ESPN2
Virginia Will Impress Early in Tourney, Reach Championship Game
Virginia is known for playing low-scoring defensive games. That's been the case for much of the time since Tony Bennett became the program's head coach in 2009, and it's led to quite a bit of success for the Cavaliers.
There's a good chance Virginia could be a threat again this March. It was the top defensive team in the ACC, allowing a conference-best 60.5 points per game, and it will lean on that to try to make runs in both the ACC tournament and the NCAA tourney.
The Cavaliers appear set up to have success next week. They'll likely face North Carolina in the quarterfinals and Clemson in the semifinals, unless there are some upsets along the way.
Virginia split its regular-season series against North Carolina and won its lone meeting against Clemson. That victory over the Tigers came last Tuesday, as the Cavaliers won back-to-back games to head into the ACC tournament with some momentum.
Although Virginia hasn't reached the championship game of the conference tourney since 2018 (when it won the event for only the third time), that could soon change. The Cavaliers will follow Bennett's game plan for March success, and if they execute it well, there's no reason to think they won't win their first two games of the tourney.
Will Virginia win the tournament championship? The prediction here is that it won't. But the Cavaliers are at least going to have an opportunity to play with the title on the line.
Duke Will Upset Miami, Go on to Win Tournament Title
Miami may be the No. 1 seed, but it could have some trouble getting past the semifinals. That's because Duke is on a roll, and it may be on the way to an ACC tournament title.
The Blue Devils are on a six-game winning streak, so they have a ton of momentum heading into tourney play. That run included a road victory at North Carolina on Saturday, which secured them the No. 4 seed and a double bye in the tournament.
With the tough competition in the ACC tourney field, it's huge that Duke won't have to play until the quarterfinals. It may have a challenging matchup against Pittsburgh (which fell to the No. 5 seed), but that's game the Blue Devils will be capable of winning. After all, they beat the Panthers 77-69 in the lone meeting between the two teams on Jan. 11.
Duke split its two-game series with Miami, but anything can happen on a neutral court. And the Blue Devils' strong defense (their 64 points allowed per game ranks second in the ACC) will be key in helping them shut down the Hurricanes.
If Duke can have a successful March in its first season under head coach Jon Scheyer, it would prove the program is on the right track for the future. It has the talent to make that happen.
Don't be surprised if the Blue Devils end up as the ACC tournament champions for the first time since 2019. They'll get past Miami, take down Virginia and head into the NCAA tournety with even more momentum.