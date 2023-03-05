ACC Tournament 2023: Complete Bracket and Predictions After Men's Regular Season

2 of 3

Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images

Virginia is known for playing low-scoring defensive games. That's been the case for much of the time since Tony Bennett became the program's head coach in 2009, and it's led to quite a bit of success for the Cavaliers.

There's a good chance Virginia could be a threat again this March. It was the top defensive team in the ACC, allowing a conference-best 60.5 points per game, and it will lean on that to try to make runs in both the ACC tournament and the NCAA tourney.

The Cavaliers appear set up to have success next week. They'll likely face North Carolina in the quarterfinals and Clemson in the semifinals, unless there are some upsets along the way.

Virginia split its regular-season series against North Carolina and won its lone meeting against Clemson. That victory over the Tigers came last Tuesday, as the Cavaliers won back-to-back games to head into the ACC tournament with some momentum.

Although Virginia hasn't reached the championship game of the conference tourney since 2018 (when it won the event for only the third time), that could soon change. The Cavaliers will follow Bennett's game plan for March success, and if they execute it well, there's no reason to think they won't win their first two games of the tourney.

Will Virginia win the tournament championship? The prediction here is that it won't. But the Cavaliers are at least going to have an opportunity to play with the title on the line.