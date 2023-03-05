ACC Tournament 2023: Men's Bracket, TV Schedule, Dates and Predictions

Samuel Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The ACC is not as strong of a conference as it has been in recent years.

The flaws displayed by the top teams throughout conference play could show in the 2023 ACC tournament in Greensboro, North Carolina.

The No. 1 seed Miami Hurricanes won eight of their final nine games to top the standings, but the one loss in that span featured a blown 25-point lead against the Florida State Seminoles.

The Pittsburgh Panthers, Virginia Cavaliers and Duke Blue Devils, the No. 2-4 seeds, all suffered consecutive losses in league play.

The early storyline of the ACC tournament will be the NCAA men's basketball tournament prospects of the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Hubert Davis' side needs a spectacular few days inside the Greensboro Coliseum to move on to the right side of the bubble.

ACC Tournament Bracket and Schedule

Miami and Duke enter Greensboro in the best form of the top four seeds.

The Hurricanes won eight of their last nine games and sealed the No. 1 seed with a home win over Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Duke enters the ACC tournament on a six-game winning streak after it completed the season sweep over North Carolina.

Pittsburgh lost three of its last five games and Virginia recently experienced a two-game losing streak against North Carolina and the Boston College Eagles.

Miami and Duke appear to be in the best shape of the top four seeds to cut down the nets in Greensboro.

The Hurricanes and Blue Devils have to avoid the upsets that have been prevalent in the ACC tournament in recent years.

The Virginia Tech Hokies won the 2022 ACC tournament as the No. 7 seed and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets won the crown as the No. 4 seed. Georgia Tech beat a 13th-seeded Miami team in the quarterfinals.

North Carolina has the most to gain of the ACC's lower seeds. The Tar Heels are currently on the "First Four Out" line in the latest bracket projection from ESPN's Joe Lunardi.

UNC must win its opening game against the Boston College-Louisville winner to set up a quarterfinal clash with Virginia.

The Tar Heels need to beat the Cavaliers and potentially win in the semifinals to feel secure about their spot in the field of 68 depending on how Championship Week shakes out elsewhere.

Clemson will be under the spotlight when it takes the floor in the quarterfinal round. The third-seeded Tigers are on Lunardi's "Next Four Out" line because of their weak nonconference strength of schedule.

Brad Brownell's team needs to produce a few results in Greensboro and have other bubble teams lose early in their conference tournaments to get into the field of 68.

Virginia Tech might be able to conjure up some of last year's ACC tournament magic because of its potential path to the semifinal.

The NC State Wolfpack are stumbling into Greensboro with four losses in their last seven and Clemson went from 10-1 to 14-6 in league play.

Clemson seems like the most susceptible top four seed to lose in its first game in Greensboro, but any Cinderella run in the bottom half of the bracket could end with a loss to Virginia in the semifinals.

Tony Bennett's team has plenty of postseason experience, and if the best version of the Cavaliers shows up in Greensboro, they can pose a challenge to Miami or Duke.

Miami and Duke will likely meet in the semifinals. The No. 1 and No. 4 seeds split their regular-season meetings

Duke's 0-3 record against the other top four seeds is concerning, and that should make Miami the favorite in that semifinal.

The Hurricanes have postseason experience from an Elite Eight run in the NCAA tournament last year and they made the semifinals of the ACC tournament last season.

Prediction: Miami beats Virginia in ACC tournament final