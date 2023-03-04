X

    C.J. Stroud at 2023 NFL Combine: Measurements, Highlights and Reaction

    Rob Goldberg@@TheRobGoldbergFeatured Columnist IVMarch 4, 2023

    INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 03: Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud answers questions from the media during the NFL Scouting Combine on March 3, 2023, at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    C.J. Stroud made his case as the No. 1 quarterback in the 2023 NFL draft class during the scouting combine Saturday.

    The Ohio State product measured well compared to the other top players at the position:

    The Draft Network @TheDraftNetwork

    C.J. Stroud<br><br>Height: 6'3"<br>Weight: 214 pounds<br>Arm Length: 32 5/8"<br>Hand Size: 10"<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RatedRookie?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RatedRookie</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLDraft?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLDraft</a>

    Bobby Football @Rob__Paul

    QB height + weight + hand at the NFL Scouting Combine (1/3):<br><br>Bryce Young, Alabama- 5-10, 204, 9 3/4"<br>CJ Stroud, Ohio St- 6-3, 214, 10<br>Anthony Richardson, Florida- 6-4, 244, 10 1/2<br>Will Levis, Kentucky- 6-4, 229, 10 5/8<br>Hendon Hooker, Tennessee- 6-3, 217, 10 1/2

    Stroud didn't take part in the athletic testing, notably passing on the 40-yard dash, but he still got an opportunity to impress during the throwing drills.

    NFL @NFL

    CJ Stroud throwing moon balls. 🚀 <a href="https://twitter.com/OhioStateFB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OhioStateFB</a> <br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLCombine?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLCombine</a> on <a href="https://twitter.com/nflnetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nflnetwork</a><br>📱: Stream on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/adkpt7fogB">pic.twitter.com/adkpt7fogB</a>

    NFL @NFL

    First throws of the day for <a href="https://twitter.com/OhioStateFB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OhioStateFB</a> QB CJ Stroud.<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLCombine?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLCombine</a> on <a href="https://twitter.com/nflnetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nflnetwork</a><br>📱: Stream on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/PWjjhZupyh">pic.twitter.com/PWjjhZupyh</a>

    NFL @NFL

    .<a href="https://twitter.com/CJ7STROUD?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CJ7STROUD</a> to <a href="https://twitter.com/jaxon_smith1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@jaxon_smith1</a> <br><br>We've seen that a few times before. <a href="https://twitter.com/OhioStateFB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OhioStateFB</a> <br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLCombine?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLCombine</a> on <a href="https://twitter.com/nflnetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nflnetwork</a><br>📱: Stream on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/uKXMU0tGrB">pic.twitter.com/uKXMU0tGrB</a>

    Nick Baumgardner @nickbaumgardner

    CJ Stroud: Feeling good. Pretttttty pretty good. <a href="https://t.co/fQS7btL2k2">pic.twitter.com/fQS7btL2k2</a>

    NFL @NFL

    "CJ Stroud is having one of the best throwing sessions I've seen at the Combine." - <a href="https://twitter.com/MoveTheSticks?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MoveTheSticks</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/CJ7STROUD?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CJ7STROUD</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/OhioStateFB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OhioStateFB</a> <br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLCombine?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLCombine</a> on <a href="https://twitter.com/nflnetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nflnetwork</a><br>📱: Stream on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/SFkqZyKj8j">pic.twitter.com/SFkqZyKj8j</a>

    Those watching along liked what they saw from the prospect:

    Matt Miller @nfldraftscout

    CJ Stroud is the least talked about QB in this class but he's the most fluid passer of them all.

    Dan Hope @Dan_Hope

    C.J. Stroud is standing out as the sharpest passer in this group so far. Hasn't had a ball hit the ground yet, and just about every throw has been right on the money.

    Brett Kollmann @BrettKollmann

    Stroud is just so effortlessly accurate, man.<br><br>He makes all this look easy.

    Kayla Anderson @KaylaAndersonTV

    C.J, Stroud making it look easy! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLCombine?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLCombine</a>

    Brent Sobleski @brentsobleski

    Let's not get totally lost in Anthony Ricardson's standout day and miss the fact C.J. Stroud is the most natural thrower in this year's class. Straight smooth operator.

    Jon Helmkamp @JonHelmkamp

    Stroud is putting on a damn show.

    Marcus Mosher @Marcus_Mosher

    C.J. Stroud is having himself a day.

    Kyle Stackpole @kylefstackpole

    Everyone talking about Anthony Richardson (for very good reasons), but C.J. Stroud has looked awesome too

    Bill Bender @BillBender92

    C.J. Stroud impressive in this throwing workout. Accuracy is on point.

    JP Acosta @acosta32_jp

    CJ Stroud would be such a great trick shot passer. He can get the ball up and down with accuracy, and his touch on passes is awesome

    There has been a lot of debate about who is QB1 heading into next month's draft with Stroud, Bryce Young, Anthony Richardson and Will Levis all having a strong claim.

    Bleacher Report's Scouting Department listed Stroud as the best at the position and No. 6 overall heading into the combine, giving him a good chance to be the first pick of the draft.

    He's already showcased his ability on the field with 85 passing touchdowns and just 12 interceptions over his last two seasons. Stroud's effort Saturday likely helped him stay near the top of most draft boards after an impressive college career.

