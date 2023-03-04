C.J. Stroud at 2023 NFL Combine: Measurements, Highlights and Reaction

Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

C.J. Stroud made his case as the No. 1 quarterback in the 2023 NFL draft class during the scouting combine Saturday.

The Ohio State product measured well compared to the other top players at the position:

Stroud didn't take part in the athletic testing, notably passing on the 40-yard dash, but he still got an opportunity to impress during the throwing drills.

Those watching along liked what they saw from the prospect:

There has been a lot of debate about who is QB1 heading into next month's draft with Stroud, Bryce Young, Anthony Richardson and Will Levis all having a strong claim.

Bleacher Report's Scouting Department listed Stroud as the best at the position and No. 6 overall heading into the combine, giving him a good chance to be the first pick of the draft.

He's already showcased his ability on the field with 85 passing touchdowns and just 12 interceptions over his last two seasons. Stroud's effort Saturday likely helped him stay near the top of most draft boards after an impressive college career.