    Jordan Addison at 2023 NFL Combine: Measurements, Highlights and Reaction

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIMarch 4, 2023

    USC wide receiver Jordan Addison speaks during a news conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
    AP Photo/Darron Cummings

    Wide receivers are taking center stage at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday. That list includes former Pitt and USC star Jordan Addison, who is a strong candidate to land in the first round.

    Addison dominated in college, notably posting 100 catches for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns during his 2021 season with Pitt.

    He then transferred to USC and amassed 59 receptions for 875 yards and eight scores in 11 games. Addison suffered a left ankle injury in October and missed two games. He also sat out the Cotton Bowl to rest the lingering ailment.

    Addison is a tantalizing talent amid an impressive pool of wideouts. Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Network relayed Addison's measurements:

    Daniel Jeremiah @MoveTheSticks

    Jordan Addison<br>5111<br>173<br>8 3/4 hand<br>30 7/8 arm<br>74 1/2 wing

    Alex Kozora of Steelers Depot posted some testing results.

    Alex Kozora @Alex_Kozora

    WR Jordan Addison.<br><br>4.55 40 (unofficial)<br>34 inch vertical<br>10'2" broad<br><br>At 173 pounds.

    The 40-yard dash, unfortunately, was not a bright spot. He ran a 4.55 in his first effort before following that up with a 4.49.

    NFL @NFL

    Nice improvement from <a href="https://twitter.com/uscfb?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@uscfb</a> WR Jordan Addison with a 4.49u on his second run.<br><br>📺: <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLCombine?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLCombine</a> on <a href="https://twitter.com/nflnetwork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@nflnetwork</a><br>📱: Stream on NFL+ <a href="https://t.co/sIDu6ymzRo">pic.twitter.com/sIDu6ymzRo</a>

    Reaction on Twitter raised concern about the first time.

    Jacob Infante @jacobinfante24

    Jordan Addison with the 4.55 40-yard dash.<br><br>Was expecting 4.4s with him. Kinda disappointing given what you see from him on tape.

    Hayden Winks @HaydenWinks

    That's a bottom 1st percentile speed score for Jordan Addison on his first run. 4.55 at 173.

    Benjamin Solak @BenjaminSolak

    Jordan Addison's 4.55 40-yard dash is the second-slowest time for a WR under 175 pounds since 2003.<br><br>Which feels not great.

    Josh Norris @JoshNorris

    Right now, Adetomiwa Adebawore is faster than Jordan Addison despite weighing 109 lbs more <a href="https://t.co/h4jVC4Ut1O">https://t.co/h4jVC4Ut1O</a>

    Tommy Jaggi @TommyJaggi

    Jordan Addison is a good football player, but you don't take this in the first round. In a better WR class, he's a day-two pick. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFLCombine?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFLCombine</a> <a href="https://t.co/cUqDSAUxAm">pic.twitter.com/cUqDSAUxAm</a>

    Derrik Klassen @QBKlass

    love watching Jordan Addison but today has been brutal for him so far

    Evan Lazar @ezlazar

    USC WR Jordan Addison with a 4.55u at 173 pounds is really tough. Not a first rounder.

    The improvement to 4.49 seconds the second time around created optimism, however.

    Brett Kollmann @BrettKollmann

    We'll take 4.49 for Jordan Addison. I'm okay with that.

    Anthony Cover 1 @Pro__Ant

    I thought Jordan Addison would run a 4.5 today. Him coming in at 4.49 for his second run, with potential to come down given what we've see these first two days, is right in line. He's not a burner. But he's got enough

    Jacob Infante @jacobinfante24

    4.49 for Jordan Addison is a much better time. Very good second run in the 40 for him there.

    The B/R NFL Scouting Department listed Addison as its No. 10 overall prospect and No. 2 wide receiver (behind TCU's Quentin Johnston) in this year's draft in its post-Senior Bowl rankings. The consensus big board from NFL Mock Draft Database has Addison at No. 16 overall and No. 2 among wideouts (also behind Johnston).

    We'll see if the combine has an effect on Addison's draft stock, but ultimately his collegiate production is still very hard to ignore. Addison could very well land safely in Round 1 despite the rough day.