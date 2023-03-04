Jordan Addison at 2023 NFL Combine: Measurements, Highlights and Reaction

AP Photo/Darron Cummings

Wide receivers are taking center stage at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday. That list includes former Pitt and USC star Jordan Addison, who is a strong candidate to land in the first round.

Addison dominated in college, notably posting 100 catches for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns during his 2021 season with Pitt.

He then transferred to USC and amassed 59 receptions for 875 yards and eight scores in 11 games. Addison suffered a left ankle injury in October and missed two games. He also sat out the Cotton Bowl to rest the lingering ailment.

Addison is a tantalizing talent amid an impressive pool of wideouts. Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Network relayed Addison's measurements:

Alex Kozora of Steelers Depot posted some testing results.

The 40-yard dash, unfortunately, was not a bright spot. He ran a 4.55 in his first effort before following that up with a 4.49.

Reaction on Twitter raised concern about the first time.

The improvement to 4.49 seconds the second time around created optimism, however.

The B/R NFL Scouting Department listed Addison as its No. 10 overall prospect and No. 2 wide receiver (behind TCU's Quentin Johnston) in this year's draft in its post-Senior Bowl rankings. The consensus big board from NFL Mock Draft Database has Addison at No. 16 overall and No. 2 among wideouts (also behind Johnston).

We'll see if the combine has an effect on Addison's draft stock, but ultimately his collegiate production is still very hard to ignore. Addison could very well land safely in Round 1 despite the rough day.