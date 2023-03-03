Luke Hughes, Former No. 4 Overall Pick, to Join Devils After Michigan's Season Ends

Dave Reginek/Getty Images

Michigan defenseman Luke Hughes will join the New Jersey Devils for the remainder of the 2022-23 season once his collegiate hockey season with the Wolverines comes to an end, Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald told reporters Friday.

The Devils selected Hughes with the fourth overall pick in the 2021 NHL draft. He is the youngest brother of Devils star forward Jack Hughes and Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes.

The 19-year-old has spent the last two seasons with Michigan. During the 2021-22 campaign, he notched 17 goals and 22 assists in 41 games. Through 32 games this season, he has tallied nine goals and 27 assists.

Prior to joining Michigan, Hughes was a standout for the United States National Team Development Program. He also suited up as captain for the U.S. at the 2022 World Junior Championships, where he notched four goals and one assist in seven games

The Devils have the third-best record in the NHL at 40-15-5. Only the Boston Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes have been better.

New Jersey loaded up ahead of Friday's trade deadline, acquiring Timo Meier from the San Jose Sharks in an effort to better its roster for a deep playoff run.

Adding Hughes will only make the team stronger moving forward, though it's possible he might not suit up for the franchise until closer to the end of the regular season. Michigan is ranked the No. 4 team in the country with a 20-11-3 record, and last season's national semifinalists will have the opportunity to make another run to the Frozen Four, which takes place April 6-8.