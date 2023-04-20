Clippers' Kawhi Leonard Reportedly Out Game 3 vs. Kevin Durant, Suns with Knee Injury

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard will surprisingly be on the bench Thursday after he suffered an injury to his right knee.

Per ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk, the 31-year-old is expected to miss Game 3 against the Phoenix Suns after being diagnosed with a right knee sprain. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski added that Leonard had aggravated his knee in Game 1 but managed to play through it in Game 2 on Tuesday. It isn't related to his previous ACL setback, but he will be considered day-to-day for Saturday's Game 4.

Since missing 19 of the first 24 games this season, Leonard remained largely healthy. His early-season absence was due to lingering issues from the torn ACL he suffered during the 2021 Western Conference semifinals against the Utah Jazz.

When the five-time All-Star has missed a game since Dec. 5, it's primarily on the second night of a back-to-back. He told reporters following a March 2 loss to the Golden State Warriors that would continue, as it was part of the plan established by the team coming into the year to keep him healthy.

Paul George is also out with a knee injury and is not expected to return for the first-round series against Phoenix.

Los Angeles did sign Russell Westbrook after he was bought out by the Utah Jazz to provide a spark at point guard. He's had a strong postseason run, and he will have to be at his best to keep the Clippers afloat.

Leonard has been absolutely dominant in his first two games back in the postseason, averaging 34.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 6.0 assists while shooting 54.5 percent from the field and 60.0 percent from three-point range.

It will be tough without Leonard, but the Clippers will be looking to take a 2-1 series lead when they meet the Suns on Thursday night.