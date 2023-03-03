Chip Kelly, UCLA Agree to Contract Extension Through 2027; Money Not Announced

Sam Wasson/Getty Images

UCLA announced Friday that it agreed to a contract extension with head football coach Chip Kelly.

While financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, his contract will now run through the 2027 season, according to ESPN's Heather Dinich.

UCLA athletic director Martin Jarmond said the following about the move:

"I am excited about our football program under the leadership of Coach Kelly and his talented staff. The football program is on an upward trajectory, both on the field and in the classroom. Coach Kelly and his staff have done a tremendous job developing young men as demonstrated by their academic excellence."

The 59-year-old Kelly was hired by UCLA prior to the 2018 season and has posted a 27-29 record during his five years with the program.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.