NCAA Football Rules Committee Proposes Several Changes to Make Games Quicker

Greg Fiume/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

College football games could be shorter in 2023 after several proposed changes by the NCAA Football Rules Committee announced Friday.

The most notable change will be the clock continuing to run after a first down outside of the last two minutes of either half. Under the current rules, the clock stops after every first down until the ball is set.

"This rule change is a small step intended to reduce the overall game time and will give us some time to review the impact of the change," Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. The two-time defending national champion is a co-chair of the committee.

Other proposed changes include a rule that teams cannot call consecutive timeouts, while penalties at the end of the first and third quarters would carry over to the next quarter.

