WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 3

WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 3March 4, 2023
For the first time since winning the Royal Rumble in January, Cody Rhodes came face-to-face with WrestleMania opponent, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Friday night on SmackDown.
That confrontation headlined a broadcast that also saw the other Rumble winner, Rhea Ripley, battle the runner-up in the women's match, Liv Morgan.
Who emerged from that contest with momentum on their side and what went down when The American Nightmare and The Tribal Chief stood in the same ring?
Find out with this recap of the first broadcast of March.
Match Card
- Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes face-to-face
- Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley
- Sami Zayn vs. Solo Sikoa
Announced for Friday's show in advance are:
Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns Face-to-Face
- The pops for both Reigns and Rhodes are proof positive of why they are headlining WrestleMania.
- "...unless you feel you need them here," Rhodes said, slyly insinuating that Reigns needed The Bloodline as his backup.
- "So what d'ya wanna talk about?" Reigns said, mocking Rhodes' typical opening line.
- "It's like you've been rehearsing that all week or something," Reigns said, again mocking Rhodes' promo style.
- "I've been groomed since I was just a little boy. Not just by my father but...by your father, too," Reigns said, striking a nerve.
- Reigns' Dusty Rhodes impression was on point.
- "When I was in there, it was like you did not exist," Reigns said of his time under Dusty's learning tree.
- "If there's anything he didn't teach you, I will," Reigns finished his portion of the promo.
- "The only way I can exist is by beating you at WrestleMania!" Rhodes said in response.
- "May the better man win."
Cody Rhodes came face-to-face with Undisputed WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns at the top of Friday's show and realized very quickly the game The Head of the Table was playing with him.
Reigns struck a nerve, sure, by tapping into Rhodes' love for his father, Dusty. He played up his relationship with The American Dream and the mentor-protege relationship they had during Reigns' time in Florida Championship Wrestling, going as far as to suggest the Hall of Famer never spoke of Cody.
Rhodes easily could have lost his cool but did not. He rose his voice, sure, but he never raised a fist or instigated any violence. Instead, he iterated that for him to exist in Reigns' presence, he will have to beat him in the main event of WrestleMania.
This was extraordinary television by two guys in tune with their characters and the stories they are trying to tell.
The facial expressions of both were outstanding but it was the work of The Tribal Chief as he exited the ring that really told the story. He flashed a smile that exuded fake confidence before the camera caught real uncertainty. He looked over his shoulder, expecting Rhodes to attack but realized that the Royal Rumble winner refused to lost his cool and bite.
Rhodes is a different beast than what Reigns has faced to this point. He is laser-focused and will not give in to the champion's manipulative ways. He cannot be mentally toyed with. That may be the difference between The American Nightmare doing what no other man has to this point: defeating Reigns for the top prize in pro wrestling.
Fantastic stuff to start the show.
Grade
A+
Top Moments
Liv Morgan vs. Rhea Ripley
- Ripley spoke to Flair through the camera mid-match as she asserted her dominance over Morgan.
- Backstage, Ripley and Dominik encountered Santos Escobar, who set up a match with the spoiled, third-generation heel.
The final two combatants in this year's Royal Rumble squared off in the night's opening contest as Rhea Ripley squared off with Liv Morgan. Ripley sought to maintain momentum entering WrestleMania and her upcoming SmackDown Women's Championship Match against Charlotte Flair.
She did just that.
Ripley was relentless and physically superior, overwhelming Morgan at every turn before downing her with Riptide. Rather than settling for the pinfall victory, Ripley tapped her out with an inverted cloverleaf submission.
This was a great way to further establish Ripley. Morgan is popular and fans buy her as a former champion. For Mami to essentially steamroll her on the way to The Grandest Stage of Them All was a booking decision that will further announce to the world that she is the star they should be paying close attention to.
Morgan may not be in a position she should be entering the biggest show of the year, but she is still over with audiences, which will only help any attempt to heat her back up in the wake of the premium live event.
Result
Ripley defeated Morgan via submission
Grade
A
Top Moments
Santos Escobar vs. Dominik Mysterio
- Escobar brought the mask given to him by Rey Mysterio to the ring with him.
- "Do you respect your legacy?!" Escobar asked his opponent. "No!" Dominik exclaimed.
- Dominik teased a 619 but opted to choke Escobar on the ropes instead.
- Ripley delivered Riptide to Escobar on the floor while Dominik distracted the referee.
- After the match, the victor ripped his father's mask as Escobar shouted from the ring, recognizing the implications of his opponent's actions.
- Rey interrupted the post-match antics of his son, only to again refuse to strike his firstborn. Dominik did not share the same hesitations, blasting Rey on the ramp.
Dominik Mysterio had disrespected and disparaged the legacy of his father and Friday night, drew the ire of Legado del Fantasma's Santos Escobar. The recipient of Rey's mask two weeks ago, Escobar battled his hero's disrespectful son in singles competition.
Dominik controlled the majority of the bout, only for Escobar to fire up and spark a comeback attempt. A distraction caused by the heel and a pair of brass knuckles allowed Ripley to attack Escobar, deliver Riptide on the floor and set Dominik up for the frog splash for the win.
The match was curiously booked in that one would assume Escobar would have dominated until the cheap win. Instead, the focus was put on Dominik. Given the fact that he presumptively has a match with his father at WrestleMania, it makes sense to highlight him but that could have been established while still playing up the cowardly elements of the character.
The post-match, which amplified Dominik's degradation of his father, helped the segment recover as the creative forces closer to the father-son showdown we were not all that sure we were ever going to see.
Result
Dominik defeated Escobar
Grade
B-
Top Moments