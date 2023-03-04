WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 3

2 of 4

Cody Rhodes came face-to-face with Undisputed WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns at the top of Friday's show and realized very quickly the game The Head of the Table was playing with him.

Reigns struck a nerve, sure, by tapping into Rhodes' love for his father, Dusty. He played up his relationship with The American Dream and the mentor-protege relationship they had during Reigns' time in Florida Championship Wrestling, going as far as to suggest the Hall of Famer never spoke of Cody.

Rhodes easily could have lost his cool but did not. He rose his voice, sure, but he never raised a fist or instigated any violence. Instead, he iterated that for him to exist in Reigns' presence, he will have to beat him in the main event of WrestleMania.

This was extraordinary television by two guys in tune with their characters and the stories they are trying to tell.

The facial expressions of both were outstanding but it was the work of The Tribal Chief as he exited the ring that really told the story. He flashed a smile that exuded fake confidence before the camera caught real uncertainty. He looked over his shoulder, expecting Rhodes to attack but realized that the Royal Rumble winner refused to lost his cool and bite.

Rhodes is a different beast than what Reigns has faced to this point. He is laser-focused and will not give in to the champion's manipulative ways. He cannot be mentally toyed with. That may be the difference between The American Nightmare doing what no other man has to this point: defeating Reigns for the top prize in pro wrestling.

Fantastic stuff to start the show.

