Patrick Kane: Waiving No-Movement Clause for Rangers Trade Wasn't 'Easiest Decision'

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

After 15-plus years with the Chicago Blackhawks, Patrick Kane is bringing Showtime to Broadway, but the star winger said his decision to waive his no-movement clause to join the New York Rangers was a difficult decision.

"You definitely go back and forth in your head a bunch of times on what was right," Kane told reporters Thursday. "It wasn't the easiest decision, but I'm just really excited to be here. With the amount of skill and good players they have here, it's another chance to make a run."

Considering Kane had spent his entire career in Chicago, it's no surprise it took him so long to waive his no-movement clause. He won three Stanley Cups with the Blackhawks and notched 1,225 points (446 goals, 779 assists) in 1,161 games with the franchise.

The Rangers acquired Kane earlier this week in a three-team deal that included the Arizona Coyotes. New York sent defenseman Andy Welinski, a conditional 2023 second-round pick and a 2025 fourth-round pick to Chicago in the deal.

Arizona retained a portion of Kane's $10.5 million 2022-23 salary in exchange for a 2025 third-round pick from the Rangers. The Coyotes also sent defenseman Vili Saarijarvi to the Blackhawks in the deal.

Kane is set to make his debut with the Rangers on Thursday night against the Ottawa Senators at Madison Square Garden. He will skate on a line with Vincent Trocheck and former Blackhawks teammate Artemi Panarin.

"Today's the first time I've seen him in a long time," Kane said of Panarin. "He's a fun guy to be around. I definitely missed that for the last six years. We picked up right where we left off. Hopefully it's the same on the ice.

"It might not be as smooth as everyone thinks it's going to go. There might be some bumps in the road, but hopefully in due time we can figure it out."

Kane has notched 16 goals and 29 assists for 45 points in 54 games this season. He's going from a Chicago franchise entering a full-scale rebuild to a New York squad that's hoping to bring home a Stanley Cup for the first time since 1994.

The Rangers sit third in the Metropolitan Division with a 35-17-9 record and 79 points, just seven points behind the first-place Carolina Hurricanes. With Kane on board, they'll be able to compete with any team in the division, and the league, for that matter.