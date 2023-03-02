Derek Carr Rumors: Some Teams Think Former Raiders QB Prefers NFC's 'Easier Path'

Kiyoshi Mio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Derek Carr may be looking to get himself out of the AFC quarterback gauntlet.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler appeared on the New York Jets' official podcast and said Carr could prefer signing with an NFC team given the lesser competition.

"I've even talked to some teams who have wondered if Carr wants to go to the NFC just 'cause it's a little bit of an easier path," Fowler said around the 15-minute mark. "Less of a quarterback pantheon, so to speak. You don't have [Patrick] Mahomes, [Joe] Burrow, [Justin] Herbert, Josh Allen, all those guys. Might be a path of least resistance to win. So that would bring Carolina into the mix 'cause they have a talented roster, if they want to go that route."

