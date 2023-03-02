X

    NFL Rumors: Saints 'Ready' to Sign Former Raiders QB Derek Carr to Contract

    Erin WalshMarch 2, 2023

    LAS VEGAS, NV - FEBRUARY 05: AFC quarter back Derek Carr (4) of Las Vegas Raiders throws a pass against the NFC during the Pro Bowl Games on February 5, 2023, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kiyoshi Mio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Kiyoshi Mio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    The New Orleans Saints need a quarterback, and they're "ready" to sign former Las Vegas Raiders veteran Derek Carr, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

    "Saints, it's my understanding that they want to get something done with Derek Carr. Like, that they're ready to do that," Fowler said on The Official Jets Podcast (15:48 mark).

    He added: "I get the sense that, you know, he's just sort of waiting it out patiently so that that second team can get heavily involved along with the Saints and then you have more leverage."

