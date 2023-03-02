NFL Rumors: Saints 'Ready' to Sign Former Raiders QB Derek Carr to Contract

Kiyoshi Mio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints need a quarterback, and they're "ready" to sign former Las Vegas Raiders veteran Derek Carr, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

"Saints, it's my understanding that they want to get something done with Derek Carr. Like, that they're ready to do that," Fowler said on The Official Jets Podcast (15:48 mark).

He added: "I get the sense that, you know, he's just sort of waiting it out patiently so that that second team can get heavily involved along with the Saints and then you have more leverage."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.