Jungle Boy Defeats Christian Cage in Final Burial Match at AEW Revolution 2023

Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

"Jungle Boy" Jack Perry perhaps put an end to one of the most heated feuds in AEW history on Sunday by beating Christian Cage in a Final Burial match at Revolution.

For several months, Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus were in an alliance with Christian, but it all came crashing down on the June 15, 2022, episode of Dynamite when Jurassic Express dropped the AEW World Tag Team Championships to The Young Bucks in a ladder match.

Following the loss, Christian viciously attacked Jungle Boy, ending their partnership and setting the wheels in motion for a highly personal rivalry.

Over the next few months, Jungle Boy and Christian attacked each other regularly and also took shots at each other in promos.

Christian dragged Jungle Boy's family into the rivalry by disparaging Jungle Boy's late father, Hollywood actor Luke Perry, and taunting Jungle Boy's mother and sister.

In retaliation, Jungle Boy brought up Christian's real-life divorce from his wife, which was finalized in 2020.

All of that set the stage for a match between Jungle Boy and Cage at All Out in September, but Christian suffered a legitimate injury that rendered him unable to truly follow through with the match.

In an effort to cover for it, Luchasaurus turned on Jungle Boy and attacked him before the match, which allowed Cage to beat him in only a few seconds.

Christian took several months off to heal from his injury, allowing Jungle Boy to enter into a rivalry with his former tag team partner in Luchasaurus. Perry gained some revenge at Full Gear by defeating Luchasaurus in a steel cage match.

Upon returning to AEW, Cage immediately set his sights back on Jungle Boy, and it wasn't long before a Final Burial match between them was booked for Revolution.

By beating Christian on pay-per-view, Jungle Boy may have closed the book on their feud and possibly catapulted himself into an even higher position on the card in the process.

