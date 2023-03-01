Joel Embiid: LeBron James Drafting Me With 1st Pick Shows All-Star Voting Was Wrong

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Joel Embiid was LeBron James' first pick in the 2023 All-Star draft, and he took that as a major honor.

The Philadelphia 76ers center told Melissa Rohlin of Fox Sports that being picked by James was evidence to him that the All-Star voting was wrong.

"The best player in the NBA, since he has been in the league for 20 years, he shows you that — and that's someone that's extremely smart, that knows basketball, you know, one of the smartest players ever," Embiid said.

" … Often you hear the media [say] this guy, that guy is better. And then I end up not being a starter, which is cool. But then again, someone like that comes out and picks you first. I mean, it shows you that maybe some of the guys that are saying that stuff and voting, they may be wrong."

