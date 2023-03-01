X

    Joel Embiid: LeBron James Drafting Me With 1st Pick Shows All-Star Voting Was Wrong

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVMarch 1, 2023

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - FEBRUARY 27: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on February 27, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
    Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

    Joel Embiid was LeBron James' first pick in the 2023 All-Star draft, and he took that as a major honor.

    The Philadelphia 76ers center told Melissa Rohlin of Fox Sports that being picked by James was evidence to him that the All-Star voting was wrong.

    "The best player in the NBA, since he has been in the league for 20 years, he shows you that — and that's someone that's extremely smart, that knows basketball, you know, one of the smartest players ever," Embiid said.

    " … Often you hear the media [say] this guy, that guy is better. And then I end up not being a starter, which is cool. But then again, someone like that comes out and picks you first. I mean, it shows you that maybe some of the guys that are saying that stuff and voting, they may be wrong."

