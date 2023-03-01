Sleeper College Football QBs with The Potential for Breakout 2023 Seasons

0 of 9

Michael Chang/Getty Images

Every college football season, there are unexpected breakout campaigns. It is especially cool to see this happen to quarterbacks, a position that oftentimes makes or breaks a team having a successful year.

Entering the 2023 season, there are a number of quarterbacks looking to jumpstart their college careers. Some are trying to do so at a new school with a new coaching staff, while others are just waiting to take off at the program they have been at for a couple of seasons. Some guys have struggled to get consistent reps because of injury or after falling behind on the depth chart.

Some of these signal-callers had high expectations from when they were recruits, while others showed promise early on in their college careers but haven't really panned out. Regardless, the guys on this list are not highly-touted transfers or household names.

Let's take a look at a handful of college quarterbacks who you may not be talking about yet but are prime candidates to make major moves this season. While we obviously can't guarantee each of these guys will have big seasons, they all certainly have the opportunity to do so.



Author's note: Player recruitment rankings mentioned throughout are based off the 247Sports composite rankings.